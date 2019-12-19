An England spin bowler with Stuart Broad (via YouTube)

Here’s a quiz question for you: in the last ten years, England have picked seven spinners who’ve played three games or fewer. Can you name them?

As a bit of a head start, one of them is pictured above.

Gareth Batty doesn’t count, by the way. While he played two Tests in the 2010s, he also played seven before the decade began.

Once you’ve got as many of the names as you’re going to get, here’s an article where we rank those seven spinners according to how badly Test cricket went for them.