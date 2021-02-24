Maybe it doesn’t matter how many seamers/spinners England picked

It’s always exciting to try and guess what day one talking points will be. When India picked three spinners and England picked one, it seemed like maybe that would be a thing. But you don’t always get to a point where the composition and quality of your bowling attack will have any real impact on the outcome of the game.

Sometimes in a modern free-roaming videogame, you can venture into an area where you get minced.

“What’s over here?” you wonder. “What’s in this room/cave/dungeon?”

So you amble in for a quick look-see and a battalion of ash zombies descends on you or a dragon incinerates you or something.

“Oh, okay,” you think. “I’m not supposed to go to this place yet.”

Sometimes you’re just not ready. Sometimes it doesn’t really matter what decisions you make in a battle, you simply don’t have what you need to compete.

England could bowl very well in this game and they’ll probably lose. England could have picked different bowlers, who bowled even better, and they’d probably still lose. They could have picked an entirely different batting line-up and it’s very unlikely it would have made much difference.

England are playing Test cricket in India and you get the impression they’re just not ready yet.