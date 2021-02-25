The best part of Joe Root’s weird-arsed 5-8 v India at Ahmedabad

Busy day. Lots of wickets and even one or two deliveries that didn’t result in wickets. Somewhere in amongst it all, Joe Root took 5-8.

For many people, the best part of Root’s spell was the moment when he had 3-0.

For other people, the best part was the perfect-o-ball he bowled from the round the wicket to Washington Sundar that pitched on middle stump and hit off.

These were not the best parts of Joe Root’s 5-8.

The best part occurred when he took the next wicket. The best part was how Dom Sibley celebrated when he caught Axar Patel.

Let’s take a look.

What you have to remember before we get into this is that Patel’s dismissal came when the game was going absolutely NUTS.

India had just gone from 114-3 to 125-7 in what Boris Becker calls “the blinking of one eye”.

Sibley was duly – and entirely understandably – carried away by a veritable TSUNAMI OF EMOTION.

Here’s how it went down.

Axar Patel drilled Root pretty much straight to Sibley and Sibley caught it.

It was a big moment.

Plans in tatters, ridiculed as no-hopers, England were fighting back.

India were imploding. Imploding spectacularly.

England were BACK IN IT.

Now here’s Sibley’s celebratory throw.

See the ball soar!

See Sibley leap with glee as his elated team-mates descend on him!

It’s safe to say that Dom Sibley is not a man who allows his emotions to overcome him.