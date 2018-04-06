England need a short-pitched specialist like Neil Wagner

Asking someone to bowl with the old ball is not the same as picking someone who has built their career around bowling with the old ball.
Asking someone to bowl short is not the same as picking someone who has built their entire career around bowling short.
Being tall does not guarantee bounce.
These are the kinds of things we’ve written about somewhat more coherently for Wisden.com.
April 6, 2018 at 12:30 pm
I always thought Ishant Sharma was the best in the “making the least of his height” … thing. Category, whatever. Also annoyed that TGNW’s average seems to have jumped slightly… slightly, not a Chris Martin boing!, but still.
April 6, 2018 at 2:02 pm
Then he bounced out England at Lord’s…
April 7, 2018 at 5:04 am
yeah, but that was hardly his height doing the work
April 6, 2018 at 1:11 pm
Apologies for the ‘in other news’ so early on in the comments, but I found this interesting – the law changes had passed me by when they came into effect for internationals, for some reason – particularly the concussion replacements (complete with judgement of ‘like for like replacements’) and the rule around ‘mock fielding’ – presumably ‘field mocking’ (ie sending the next delivery directly into the space vacated by a fielder, or just saying that the captain has set a rubbish field) is still allowed.
April 6, 2018 at 3:45 pm
Concussion replacements have not yet been tried internationally – the ECB is piloting that idea in our domestic tournaments this year. I think it is a very good idea.
I have made a mockery of the term “fielding” whenever I take to the field, since I was a bairn. Not sure the oppo needs a five run bonus each time the ball comes to me – they get plenty of extra runs and lives when they hit the ball my way under the old-style laws and playing conditions.
April 6, 2018 at 3:47 pm
I’d also like to celebrate the fact that A P Webster’s reply was longer than KC’s original article…
…and that my reply to A P Webster’s reply was even longer than that.
Normal service has been resumed.
April 6, 2018 at 4:35 pm
I agree that concussion replacements is a good idea, although the ‘like for like replacement’ element seems a little over the top – I’m guessing it’s to prevent someone ‘faking’ a concussion in order to get replaced by a more useful player (eg a tail ender getting replaced by a specialist batsman during a run chase), but surely you’ve either been hit on the head (in which case, get checked for concussion off the field) or you haven’t (in which case I’m unsure how you are going to convince anyone you might be concussed)?
April 6, 2018 at 5:11 pm
Marvellous – A PW’s reply to my reply to his reply to the main article is the longest piece of the lot.
I think the “like for like” idea is to stop teams from gaming the situation to advantage once the concussion has occurred. There have been mutterings about the ways some teams have gamed the England call-up replacement rule. But the latter replacement situation is a bit more predictable ahead of time than concussion – one would hope.
April 6, 2018 at 5:27 pm
How many “twelfth men” must a team carry around with them just in case? A batsman, a keeper, a spinner, a pace bowler? Do they need an all-rounder too?
April 6, 2018 at 6:07 pm
Or just Moeen Ali?
April 6, 2018 at 7:13 pm
Good to see Worcestershire’s team photo going ahead despite a little spot of rain.
April 7, 2018 at 8:14 am
On the topic of your actual Wisden piece, KC, I agree that Steve Finn, when fully fit and firing, is a very useful member of the pace attack. 2015 Ashes being the most recent evidence of that.
From the same stable, one to watch, Tom Helm. Almost broke through last season. If we can keep him fit, 2018 could be his breakthrough season.
Remember the name. Tom Helm.
April 7, 2018 at 9:31 am
Didn’t even think “who’s Tom Helm?” on this occasion.
https://www.kingcricket.co.uk/who-is-tom-helm/2017/11/10/
April 7, 2018 at 12:13 pm
As I said on the previous thread, KC, just getting better and better…
…this site I mean…
…and (hopefully) Tom Helm.
April 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm
Everyone tells me that I should pick an IPL side to follow, but I get no advice on the criteria I should apply to my choice.
After spending more time thinking this problem through than I would care to admit – we’re talking more than two minutes here – I have chosen the Chennai Super Kings.
Here is my rationale:
* Chennai is one of four IPL places I have visited;
* The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is the only IPL stadium in which I have seen cricket played;
http://ianlouisharris.com/2011/02/12/south-africa-v-zimbabwe-world-cup-warm-up-match-chennai-stadium-as-reported-on-king-cricket-12-february-2011/
* The bright yellow outfit has to be seen to be believed;
* The name of this cricket team has the word “King” in it, which links nicely with this web site – even though the term “Super Kings” makes me think of cigarettes rather than cricket, which is not a good thing.
Go Chennai Super Kings!!