Four-day Test matches diminish the epic scale that is the format’s greatest strength

Hurray! Four-day Tests! They’re much the same as five-day Tests, only with the unique selling point somewhat compromised. Who can fail to support an idea as clear and appealing as that one?
People are too busy
There’s often talk about how Tests should be four days, not five – and some of them are these days.
There are reasons why it makes sense (having all Tests start on the same day of the week is quite a good one) but the most common argument seems to be that everyone’s much busier these days, so cricket has to respond.
Are people really busier these days? Busy doing what, exactly? Busy wasting all the extra free time generated by all the millions of labour-saving devices they possess? Busy with work – a relatively modern invention? Busy with their family and friends, which have of course only become popular in the last decade or so? Busy in traffic maybe – we’ll give you that one.
People aren’t busy; they’re dicking about pretending they’re busy; making out that the mundane, pointless errands they’re running are of earth-shattering importance when they clearly – clearly – aren’t.
And if they are busy, why would a Test match having fewer but longer days be any more appealing to them? Is the problem that people often have four consecutive free days but not five? Are people only unwilling to commit to that fifth day for some hard-to-discern reason?
Do the job properly
If you’re going to shorten a game of cricket to suit these supposedly modern attention spans, do it properly. Make the game last a single day. Make it 20 overs a side if you really want to go all in – maybe even shorten each innings to 100 balls.
Once you’ve done that, you’ll need something different for all the people who aren’t satisfied with a match being done and dusted in a day. The longer this new format is, the better – because the duration and epic nature of the contest will be its unique selling points.
We actually have nothing against four-day Tests in any practical sense. We just don’t understand the reasoning. You wouldn’t make the Tour de France 20 stages instead of 21 in a bid to make it more popular. You’d actually be eroding the main thing that makes it a big deal in the first place.
The evolving story
It’s a myth that Test cricket doesn’t fit modern lifestyles. Have you ever been on Twitter? Test cricket fits the modern world perfectly.
You can dip in and out of a Test match. You can follow the story passively. You can stay in touch with what’s happening without being glued to a TV screen. You can watch snippets of action whenever something significant happens and you can tune in and give it all your attention when you get a sense that it’s a crucial passage of play.
At the end of each day’s play, you take stock and you talk about where things stand. The end of each day of a Test match is a cliffhanger. Why would you want three of them, not four?
This is an updated and extended version of an article originally published in December 2015.
December 7, 2015 at 4:48 pm
Timeless tests on flat feather-bed pitches are clearly the solution.
Just imagine, the 2010 Brisbane test would still be going on as Cook just ignored all imperatives to up his strike rate, Strauss refused to even countenance even the least sporting of declarations and Trott excavated a 6 foot hole from obsessively marking his guard.
December 7, 2015 at 5:16 pm
Wise words indeed, KC.
Even worse than the four day test idea is the “revert to three day county championship matches” idea, to help solve the fixture congestion problem.
I’d write more on this subject, but I am far too busy.
Just as you, KC, seem to be far too busy to check your e-mail. Or at least too busy to rummage through the junk folder, where my e-mails and submissions seem automatically to go these days! Are you trying to tell me something?
December 7, 2015 at 6:52 pm
Surely the point of this suggestion is so administrators and chief executives don’t lose money when Tests fail to go into a fifth day.
Also: there are so many problems to be sorted out in cricket at the moment and what are we reading about? Whether they should scrap the toss and the relevance of the fifth day.
Head, meet desk.
December 7, 2015 at 7:11 pm
Wait, were KC not advocating 3 day tests recently to force the result? We could still have 1 day test cricket if the pitch is suitably prepared.
December 7, 2015 at 7:55 pm
Are 4 day Tests being seriously considered at the moment, or is this just a bit of diversion so that other things slip under the radar while Right Thinking People are busy bayoneting a straw man?
The idea has been floating around for ages, although admittedly the new-ish ECB chairman is a fan.
As Sam has already said, there are clearly bigger priorities for cricket as a whole than this.
December 7, 2015 at 8:46 pm
24hr cricket. Day-Night.
Enough time for 4 ‘days’ of cricket if you have one extended session.
December 7, 2015 at 9:18 pm
Attention spans these days are getting much
December 7, 2015 at 9:31 pm
You lost us at ‘attention’.
December 7, 2015 at 10:13 pm
Surely this would lead to more draws, which no-one really wants to see?
December 7, 2015 at 10:46 pm
Indeed, the last thing we need is more draws. What we do need…
…
…is more ties.
December 8, 2015 at 8:05 am
We (and it’s all about me) have endured the introduction of T20 cricket. We have accepted no return to timeless tests. We love the fact that in the UK you can occasionally get to a test match on spec on the last day without having to shell out a small fortune for a ticket. We love that some of the greatest tests ever have developed into a thrilling win/loss/draw/ tie (for Ged) on the 5th day.
Why the f**k would one (that’s all you w*nkers administering the game) look to reduce the standard test down to 4 days?
December 8, 2015 at 8:07 am
Oh, and confiscate those bloody light meters…
December 8, 2015 at 8:33 am
Confiscate Megatron?
December 8, 2015 at 12:49 pm
if this means that instead of a minimum of 2 test matches of 5-days each, we will instead have atleast 3 matches of 4-days each in EVERY series then I am fine with this change
December 8, 2015 at 2:30 pm
Think it’s more about clearing space than clearing space to fit in a decent enough number of matches.
January 2, 2020 at 10:20 am
Top recycling effort there, KC.
I got all the way down the page thinking, “I’m sure KC wrote a similar article a few years ago”…
…then I got to the comments.
My views on this topic haven’t much changed in the last four years either…
…except that I do now see the sense in shorter tests for emerging (and possibly also for regressing) test nations.
January 2, 2020 at 10:32 am
Is England a regressing Test nation? We certainly seem to be going backwards in every other aspect of public life.
Bit of politics for you there.
January 2, 2020 at 10:43 am
We added a comment at the bottom saying we’d recycled (and massively extended) the article, but then thought it wasn’t necessary. Now we remember why we sometimes do that.
January 2, 2020 at 11:04 am
I rather enjoyed the puzzlement followed by the relief that came with enlightenment. In any case, you owed me one for my Lord Megachief and Top Trumps teasing on the previous thread.
As for you, Sam, most of us around here blame you for the UK’s perilous political predicament, because you signally failed to make a fool of the current Prime Minister in interview during the most recent election. Where were you, Sam? Too busy watching five day test matches or summat?
January 2, 2020 at 11:18 am
I was probably too busy drinking ale with some dodgy characters in a public house in t’north.