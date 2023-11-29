Ian Botham’s last Test as captain was remarkable for another reason too

2 minute read

We’ve written about Ian Botham’s record as England captain before and we’ve now reached his final Test in charge in our podcast looking back on the most ridiculous moments of the 1981 Ashes. Beefy’s resignation/sacking wasn’t the only significant event in that match though. We feel we must draw your attention to an event that was, in its own way, even more remarkable.

Imagine you are watching some old Test highlights. The action is quite mundane. Nothing remarkable is happening. Just before the next delivery, your TV screen looks like this:

This is such an unremarkable scene, isn’t it? Everyone is standing in their normal positions. Nothing weird is going on at all.

Now this is very obviously a leading question we are about to pose, but where do you think the bowler is going to arrive from?

Try and imagine for a second that you cannot infer an unexpected answer from the mere fact that we are posing the question. Try and imagine that you’re innocently watching the footage and you’re waiting for the bowler to run in, same as you have done a zillion times before.

Just focus a bit. Train your gaze on the specific part of the screen where the bowler will surely undoubtedly appear.

Now how do you feel when this happens?

This is how Australia’s Ray Bright entered the 1981 Ashes, running in between non-striker and umpire to bowl round the wicket at almost exactly right angles to his approach.

It might just be one of the most jarring things we have ever witnessed in a cricket highlights show.

This moment and more feature in the second episode of the 1981 Ridiculous Ashes, which is now available to listen to, entirely free of charge. Please give it a go.

