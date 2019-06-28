Just a reminder that there’s A WHOLE BLOODY ASHES SERIES STRAIGHT AFTER THIS

It’s an intimidating thought.
We’ve written a ‘how to avoid Big Cricket Match burnout’ kind of thing for Cricket 365. Read it, learn, become a more rounded human being.
We’ve written a ‘how to avoid Big Cricket Match burnout’ kind of thing for Cricket 365. Read it, learn, become a more rounded human being.
June 28, 2019 at 2:59 pm
Very amusing article, KC. It made me smile out loud. I commend it to all KC-istas.
Strangely, I have just written up my 1979 World Cup Final experience which took “Big Cricket Match Burnout avoidance” to an illogical extreme:
http://ianlouisharris.com/1979/06/23/the-day-england-lost-the-cricket-world-cup-final-to-the-west-indies-while-i-scored-a-different-match-23-june-1979/
Please note how, like in Greek tragedy, all the interesting action is taking place offstage – not least on the (as yet unscanned) diary page before and the diary page after.
June 28, 2019 at 3:21 pm
Is ‘smile out loud’ one of the voting options at the bottom? Should be. It’s what we strive for.