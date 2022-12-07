Multan Test pitch preview with Fred Durst

Fred Durst says…

It’s never really come to wider public knowledge, but fans of my highly awful band, Limp Bizkit, will tell you that I’ve always had a keen interest in horticulture.

This goes all the way back to the time of our first US number one album, Significant Other, when I got away from the pressures of success by setting up a number of beds containing different growing media back at my homestead in California. It was a somewhat rudimentary attempt to gain a better understanding of soil classifications, but I found the experience fascinating and my enthusiasm (and plants) only grew from there.

By 2006, when the band was on hiatus, I had found myself increasingly drawn to the preparation of sports pitches and cricket pitches in particular. I have since undertaken a number of courses with the UK’s Grounds Management Association and I’m now studying for my Level 6 GMA Professional Certificate in Turf Surface Consulting.

It’s been a long road, but by this point I like to think I know a thing or two.

Now, I’ve only managed to grab a fleeting glimpse of the surface in Multan and we’re still a day or so out from the game, so the following really does need to be seen in that light. However, based on what I’ve seen, it does look like we could be in for something not wildly dissimilar to the last match.

While it hasn’t hosted a Test since 2006, the history of Multan Cricket Stadium does partially support this view. Pakistan made 546-3 in the first Test played here against Bangladesh in 2001 with no fewer than five centurions. (This wasn’t actually every Pakistan batter who came to the crease as Inzamam-ul-Haq retired hurt for 105. Poor Faisal Iqbal was the one to miss out, bowled for 9 after a 168-run opening partnership.)

It was also in Multan where Virender Sehwag made 309 off 385 balls in 2004, walking off at the end of the first day unbeaten on 228.

While that suggests heavy run-scoring could again be on the cards, it’s worth emphasising that both of those matches ended in innings victories. There has in fact only been one draw in the five Tests Pakistan have played here – the most recent one against the West Indies in 2006. On that occasion the home team inched to 357 all out at less than three runs an over before the Windies went past their total thanks to 216 off 262 balls from Brian Lara.

Usual Lara rules apply there, I’d say: Don’t draw too many conclusions. Lara was a bit different.

So I would expect a good few runs this week, but spin should also play a part. Yasir Shah took 10 wickets in the last first-class match there, back in October.

Fog, smog and daylight hours could be issues though, so both teams will again be fighting time as much as each other.

