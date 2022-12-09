Abrar Ahmed: first look in Test cricket

2 minute read

We don’t believe you can draw meaningful conclusions from players’ debuts – but we report on them anyway.

How very Pakistan to fight fire with magic. How very Pakistan to have a random pile of spare magic just lying around waiting to be used in a Test match – this time in the form of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

There was a certain contrast in how the two captains used their wicket-takers on day one of the second Test in Multan. James Anderson took England’s first wicket with his eighth delivery, only for Ben Stokes to haul him from the attack at the end of the over, the opening bowler’s work apparently done for the day. Abrar Ahmed got Pakistan’s first wicket at the end of his first over, after which Babar Azam asked him to bowl another 21.

You’d have to say that 7-114 was a pretty useful return from those 22 overs, particularly given what had happened in the previous match.

Maybe it was the pitch, maybe it was spinning it both ways. Maybe it was batters unfamiliar with his method or an approach that just lends itself to combating the style of batting England are favouring at the minute. Maybe it was a little of all of these things and also the simple fact that if you bowl enough absolute beauties, sooner or later you’re going to get some wickets. Not everything’s about some grandiose philosophy and whether it’s The Future or foolhardiness.

We like quick run-scoring and we agree with Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes that lack of conviction, fear of failure and second-guessing oneself are generally the biggest impediments to success for a batter. However, we also like the old fashioned idea that there are some deliveries you just can’t whack and Abrar Ahmed seemed to serve up a fair few of these on his Test debut.

All in all, we really enjoyed Abrar’s bowling. We also greatly enjoyed hearing Mike Atherton seemingly exclaim “a bra!” on commentary because within this juvenile exterior of ours is merely a puerile interior.

