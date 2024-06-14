2 minute read

The big news since yesterday is that Afghanistan are through the next phase of the competition and New Zealand are out. England aren’t NRRly finished though after successfully chasing down Oman’s 47 all out in just 3.1 overs.

Salt consumption

Oman’s flakey performance meant the entire match only lasted 99 balls. England’s net run rate is now +3.081 compared to Scotland’s +2.164 in the tussle for the final qualification spot from this group.

England do however still need to beat Namibia to draw level on points, and while a Scotland win over Australia seems unlikely, it’s worth remembering that rain is a thing that does in this world of ours.

England couldn’t have hoped for a better result against Oman though really. Speaking before the game, Jos Buttler had said: “We have to be aware of [net run rate] but not consumed by it.”

The nuance of this may have been lost on Phil Salt, who played in his usual manrr, delivering a positively heroic innings that saw him clean bowled for 12 off the third ball of England’s innings.



A finrr knock you will rarely see.

Not-so-flukey Farooqi

Afghanistan’s victory over Papua New Guinea was again built on the work of left-arm opening bowler, Fazalhaq Farooqi, who took 3-16 and was at one point on a hat trick. It’s a measure of how well he’s performing that this wasn’t even the first time he’s been on a hat trick this tournament.

Overall, after three matches, he’s taken 12-42 in 11.2 overs.

What’s his skill?

“Whatever I’m doing with the new ball, that’s my skill,” he said.

Same as yesterday