England’s NRR miss, Jofra Archer’s rough sleeping, Tanzim Hasam Sakib’s batting v bowling, Uganda’s three-figure quest + more in our latest T20 World Cup round-up

The Super 8s phase of the T20 World Cup starts on Wednesday, and Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will not be in it.

The Super 8s actually comprise parallel groups of four. Two Super 4s you might say. Or does this round require eight teams before it qualifies as super? Maybe two merely Good 4s together become a Super 8 – more than the sum of their parts kinda thing.

Group One: India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh Group Two: United States, England, West Indies and South Africa

Simple goal. Finish in the top half and you’ll make the semi-finals.

No rain, no pain – England’s NRR miss

In our previous round-up we highlighted the possibility that rain could still knacker England up, getting-through-to-the-next-round-wise. It struck us that amid all the talk of them having made up their net run rate (NRR) shortfall, they were still behind on the rather more basic measure of points.

The rains duly arrived for their Namibia match and it was not mere drizzle. Fortunately for England, they eventually got half a game in and the officials had the forethought to halve both innings rather than only playing one of them. This meant that they could secure the necessary win.

Liam Livingstone run out for 13 off his fourth ball was the standout contribution for us – not quite Phil Salt territory, but still an admirable density of highlights for a very short innings. It’s worth mentioning that the one ball where he didn’t hit a six or get out, he was almost run out at both ends.

That cameo also meant that Ruben Trumpelmann’s final over comprised three sixes, two wickets and a couple of byes, including overthrows. Ruben Trumpelmann! Continue remembering the name!

So despite the nervy build-up, things were still on track. Not that Jofra Archer had been worried.

“We were in and out looking at the weather and Jofra was asleep on the bench,” said Jos Buttler. “He’s in a really good place.”

Sleeping on benches isn’t ordinarily described as ‘being in a really good place’, but it has to be acknowledged here that the alternative was ineffectually fretting about weather.

All that was needed after that was for Australia to beat Scotland.

“You call that heavy weather,” said the Aussies, and promptly made that of things. However, they ultimately chased down Scotland’s 180 with just balls to spare – and ushered England through as a consequence.

Bangladesh defend 106

Mustafizur Rahman took 3-7 off his four overs against Nepal and didn’t finish with the best figures. Tanzim Hasam Sakib took 4-7. Between them, they helped Bangladesh defend 106, which is an incredibly silly feat.

Tanzim was also involved in the funniest bit of the Bangladesh innings. First he was given out LBW to a Sandeep Lamichhane leg break.

When this was overturned because it turned too much, Lamichhane switched to the googly and clean bowled him through the gate next ball.

Bangladesh are not batting well. The semi-finals do not await, you feel.

Uganda’s three-figure quest

Uganda’s tournament-long bid to reach three figures in one of their innings alas ended in failure against a peeved New Zealand on Saturday.

On this occasion, they succumbed to 40 all out. This followed scores of 58 all out against Afghanistan, 78-7 against Papua New Guinea and 39 all out against the West Indies.

If there is a silver lining it is that one of those totals was somehow enough for victory.

Pay attention…