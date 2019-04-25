This is a very, very, very fine piece of work

Well done Sam Cheetham and whoever was holding the camera.

Sam’s out there doing some stuff for GTP, an HIV awareness charity. Our Portuguese-speaking readers can find details here.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Rob Key inaugurates new site with a fine, fine hundred
  2. England’s batting’s completely fixed and everything’s absolutely fine again
  3. We got someone who’s been off work sick to report on the Under-19 World Cup for us

April 25, 2019 / / 12 appeals

Previous post
Did you see MS Dhoni fail to hit the ball when Chennai Super Kings only needed two to win?
Next post
What the hell? Stuart Broad’s doing a podcast with Stephen Fry

12 Appeals

  1. sam

    April 25, 2019 at 9:59 am

    I had to watch that three times to convince myself it wasn’t James Tredwell.

  2. Ged Ladd

    April 25, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    That well known statue in Rio: Cristo Redoosra.

    Is this the first ever video submission for the “cricket stuff in unusual places” series?

    If so, well done that chap. Come to think of it, very well done that chap in any case.

  4. Balladeer

    April 25, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Brilliant back-of-the-hand (much) slower ball there.

  5. Deets

    April 26, 2019 at 5:13 am

    Sigh, umpires these days. Anything down the leg side and it’s a wide.

  6. John

    April 27, 2019 at 10:49 am

    That was the umpire at least once an over for me.

