This is a very, very, very fine piece of work

Well done Sam Cheetham and whoever was holding the camera.
Sam’s out there doing some stuff for GTP, an HIV awareness charity. Our Portuguese-speaking readers can find details here.
April 25, 2019 at 9:59 am
I had to watch that three times to convince myself it wasn’t James Tredwell.
April 25, 2019 at 11:53 am
Same!
April 25, 2019 at 2:10 pm
That well known statue in Rio: Cristo Redoosra.
Is this the first ever video submission for the “cricket stuff in unusual places” series?
If so, well done that chap. Come to think of it, very well done that chap in any case.
April 25, 2019 at 2:19 pm
Video? Moving pictures to tell stories? That will never take off.
April 25, 2019 at 7:02 pm
Great appeal from Christ the Redeemer for lbw there. Was it given?
April 25, 2019 at 9:33 pm
I thought the joke was that CTR was meant to be the umpire? He seems to be signaling for a wide.
April 25, 2019 at 10:53 pm
Oh dear. You’re right, Sam. I’ve let myself down here. I’m going to give myself a stern talking to. I’ll be in the corner…….
April 26, 2019 at 4:54 am
The words of our lord as immortalized by the stump mic at Calvary suggest it was not given.
April 25, 2019 at 2:57 pm
Class.
April 25, 2019 at 3:58 pm
Brilliant back-of-the-hand (much) slower ball there.
April 26, 2019 at 5:13 am
Sigh, umpires these days. Anything down the leg side and it’s a wide.
April 27, 2019 at 10:49 am
That was the umpire at least once an over for me.