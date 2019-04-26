What the hell? Stuart Broad’s doing a podcast with Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry in Blackadder

This had somehow passed us by. Stuart Broad is going to be doing a podcast with Stephen Fry.

Hot news, cricket lovers and cricket curious – I’m starting a new podcast alongside living legend @StuartBroad8



‘Broad & Fry: Corridor of Uncertainty’ will poke into all corners of the wonderful world of cricket. Any questions you have for us, do tweet them using #BroadAndFry — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 14, 2019

In one sense, this is not weird, because Stephen Fry loves cricket; but at the very same time, it is highly weird because it is Stephen Fry and Stuart Broad and despite the former’s interest in the sport, that still feels like a huge collision of two very separate worlds.

It is of no cricket relevance whatsoever, but one of our all-time favourite things is the meaningless sheeplike upper-class ‘baah’ sound that Fry regularly made when playing General Melchett in Blackadder Goes Forth. (This video features several of them. The purest and finest is the one right at the very end.)

We’re not quite sure how Fry managed to condense the entire British officer class mentality into what is basically a single vowel sound, but he did. It is a truly unique feat.

Stuart Broad was also responsible for one of our all-time favourite things.