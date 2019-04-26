What the hell? Stuart Broad’s doing a podcast with Stephen Fry

This had somehow passed us by. Stuart Broad is going to be doing a podcast with Stephen Fry.
In one sense, this is not weird, because Stephen Fry loves cricket; but at the very same time, it is highly weird because it is Stephen Fry and Stuart Broad and despite the former’s interest in the sport, that still feels like a huge collision of two very separate worlds.
It is of no cricket relevance whatsoever, but one of our all-time favourite things is the meaningless sheeplike upper-class ‘baah’ sound that Fry regularly made when playing General Melchett in Blackadder Goes Forth. (This video features several of them. The purest and finest is the one right at the very end.)
We’re not quite sure how Fry managed to condense the entire British officer class mentality into what is basically a single vowel sound, but he did. It is a truly unique feat.
Stuart Broad was also responsible for one of our all-time favourite things.
April 26, 2019 at 1:24 pm
Such odd news, though not as surprising as this:
Bad pop ends French autostrada tryst.
April 26, 2019 at 1:26 pm
In case anyone doesn’t get it, it’s surprising because autostrade are mainly to be found in Italy
April 26, 2019 at 1:37 pm
It’s also confusing because pops are mostly American, and in France they become pères. But if an American dad is putting a stop to his dirty business on an Italian motorway in France then goodness knows what he becomes.
April 26, 2019 at 4:05 pm
The Flanders Pigeon Murderer!
April 26, 2019 at 4:16 pm
Or Cameron Bancroft as he’s more commonly known.
April 26, 2019 at 7:58 pm
Pertinent that Melchett has the same moustache as Joe Darling.
April 26, 2019 at 8:43 pm
What on earth is Alex Hales playing at?
It’s certainly not cricket.
April 27, 2019 at 6:25 am
We heard he was playing “the field” in the West Indies.
April 26, 2019 at 9:59 pm
I’m unhappy about Fry’s use of the word ‘corners’ in relation to cricket.