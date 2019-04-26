What the hell? Stuart Broad’s doing a podcast with Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry in Blackadder

This had somehow passed us by. Stuart Broad is going to be doing a podcast with Stephen Fry.

In one sense, this is not weird, because Stephen Fry loves cricket; but at the very same time, it is highly weird because it is Stephen Fry and Stuart Broad and despite the former’s interest in the sport, that still feels like a huge collision of two very separate worlds.

It is of no cricket relevance whatsoever, but one of our all-time favourite things is the meaningless sheeplike upper-class ‘baah’ sound that Fry regularly made when playing General Melchett in Blackadder Goes Forth. (This video features several of them. The purest and finest is the one right at the very end.)

We’re not quite sure how Fry managed to condense the entire British officer class mentality into what is basically a single vowel sound, but he did. It is a truly unique feat.

Stuart Broad was also responsible for one of our all-time favourite things.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Stephen Fleming finishes with a pair of fifties
  2. What the hell is Stuart Broad talking about?
  3. Stephen Moore embiggens himself

April 26, 2019 / / 9 appeals

England cricket news

Previous post
This is a very, very, very fine piece of work

Do you like this website?


If you want to find us again, you can...


Get our articles by email


Follow us on Twitter


Follow us on Facebook

9 Appeals

  1. Bail-out

    April 26, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    Such odd news, though not as surprising as this:

    Bad pop ends French autostrada tryst.

    Reply
    • Bail-out

      April 26, 2019 at 1:26 pm

      In case anyone doesn’t get it, it’s surprising because autostrade are mainly to be found in Italy

      Reply
      • Bail-out

        April 26, 2019 at 1:37 pm

        It’s also confusing because pops are mostly American, and in France they become pères. But if an American dad is putting a stop to his dirty business on an Italian motorway in France then goodness knows what he becomes.

  2. A P Webster

    April 26, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    The Flanders Pigeon Murderer!

    Reply
  3. Edwardian

    April 26, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Pertinent that Melchett has the same moustache as Joe Darling.

    Reply
  4. Sam

    April 26, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    What on earth is Alex Hales playing at?

    It’s certainly not cricket.

    Reply
  5. Edwardian

    April 26, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    I’m unhappy about Fry’s use of the word ‘corners’ in relation to cricket.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent Posts

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2019 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑