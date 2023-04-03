We’re really worried that they forgot to actually serve dinner at the Rajasthan Royals welcome dinner

3 minute read

This event looks like an absolute bloody nightmare on almost every level.

According to Rajasthan Royals, “the welcome dinner was all about cheering our RR team members for the long but fruitful road ahead.”

Shouldn’t it be about dinner?

You can’t promise people food and then not deliver food. That is cruelty beyond belief. You will immediately appreciate that truth if you’ve ever suffered the agony of ordering a takeaway that didn’t actually turn up until several hours after you expected it.

There is no joy to be had from eating greatly belated takeaway food. Your mood is already light years from where it should be and all you can hope for then is that you can successfully apply the emotional brakes. The night is already ruined. What would have made you happy can now only limit the damage.

But at least in that scenario you do actually get food and aren’t asked to do a bunch of awful stuff instead.

Of the below activities, we could maybe, at a push, briefly tolerate the first one.

The Rajasthan Royals welcome dinner included:

Pool…

Awkward small talk…

Dancing…

Mandatory public speaking…

Listening to other people who have been forced to do public speaking…

Listening to lots and lots of people who have been forced to do public speaking…

Basically everyone really…

Then more bloody dancing…

The Rajasthan Royals welcome dinner did not – as far as we can make out – include:

Dinner.

