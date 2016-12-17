Spin bowling is all in the pelvis

Apparently.
A forthcoming study on the biomechanics of elite finger spin bowling has found “very strong positive relationships between the orientation of the bowler’s pelvis and the rate at which the ball spins during flight.”
The boffins (for that is what you are obliged to call academics when writing about their research) concluded that there is, “a compelling argument that highly advanced motions of the pelvis are paramount to producing high spin rates to the ball and therefore that spin bowling should not be solely thought of as an upper arm skill.”
For all that Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson performed well with the bat in the first innings of this match, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that their pelvis motions have been insufficiently advanced with the ball.
Advanced pelvis motions are paramount, boys. Paramount!
Amid all the talk of Magnus force and R Ashwin’s open pelvis, the main thing we draw from the study is that spinners should really try and give it a rip.
December 17, 2016 at 1:40 pm
While this research is to be welcomed, it merely confirms one of the pelvic movement instructions for effective finger spin in one of the songs in The Rocky Horror Show. The other instructions relate to the path of the run-up and the position of the hands and knees during that run-up, and we can expect these to be incorporated into test cricket soon. It will really drive you insane.
December 17, 2016 at 3:56 pm
It’s astounding!
Message to self when trying to bowl spin: “I’ve got to keep control”.
December 17, 2016 at 5:27 pm
I thought Magnus Force was a Dirty Harry film.
December 17, 2016 at 5:47 pm
We feel this comment should be acknowledged in some way, but as we’re not sure how, we’ve had to settle for writing this.
December 17, 2016 at 6:12 pm
Go ahead, make my day
December 17, 2016 at 5:42 pm
So now it makes sense why Dharmasena asked Moeen to put his non bowling hand in his pant pocket. That must have helped Moeen to “impart more Pelvis” into the ball thus resulting in more spin.
December 17, 2016 at 6:13 pm
Plural of pelvis. Pelvises? Pelvii?
December 17, 2016 at 6:26 pm
Santa’s pelves
December 17, 2016 at 6:59 pm
The answer really is either pelvises or pelves – both plurals are correct.
On that basis, presumably at a convention of Elvis Presley impersonators, one might meet many Elvises and/or many Elves…
…so when such a convention takes place at this time of year, you presumably get a chance to see Santa and his band of Elves.
December 17, 2016 at 7:15 pm
We’re both getting in the seasonal references, Ged. . . ‘In the deep mid wicket snow fell on snow . . . “
December 17, 2016 at 7:51 pm
Ian Bells, Ian Bells, Ian all the way…
December 17, 2016 at 8:14 pm
Seven Swanns a swinging
December 17, 2016 at 8:17 pm
Ten Lord’s a leaping
December 17, 2016 at 8:22 pm
…oh what Finn it is, to Ravi…
December 17, 2016 at 8:24 pm
Six Geech a laying…
(I mean, if the plural of Goose is Geese, then I suppose the plural of Gooch might well be…)
December 17, 2016 at 8:57 pm
Five golden ducks…
December 17, 2016 at 9:04 pm
Four Dickie Birds
December 17, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Bruce French hens.
December 17, 2016 at 9:59 pm
Vince pies.
December 17, 2016 at 10:47 pm
Two Jackson Birds…
…and a Parthiv Ajay Patel.
December 17, 2016 at 11:51 pm
That last one is inspired, Ged. Bravo.
December 18, 2016 at 1:00 am
Santa: Hey Rudolph, with your nose so bright, you can buy the next round tonight.
Rudolph: Nice one Santa, at least you didn’t call me a rude elf.
December 18, 2016 at 5:17 am
Strap me to the mast. I’ve woken up in Tennerife very early with Johnny Mathis in my head singing ‘When a child is Vaughan’ then cancelled the earworm out with “I saw three slips coming sailing in on Christmas day in the morning. . . ‘
December 18, 2016 at 8:59 am
This research if correct explains both Shane Warne’s on field success and off field failings.
December 18, 2016 at 6:30 pm
power generation from the hips has been proven time and again in other sports, it’s about time cricket caught up.https://adamsarson.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/its-all-in-the-hips.gif
December 19, 2016 at 8:06 am
Wonderful user name, bum3, and a delightful avatar to go with it.
Congratulations.
December 19, 2016 at 10:40 am
I think a fourth bum would have nailed it. A bit lazy, frankly.
December 20, 2016 at 6:43 am
Yes, a few more bums and you would have Darth Vadar’s theme.
December 19, 2016 at 11:06 am
Karun Nair.
Got his first 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 all in the same innings (and most of those on the same day).
Test Average 160.00
95% of his career Test runs in one innings (in his 3rd match).
25 years old.
Karun Nair.
December 19, 2016 at 11:19 am
He still might end up being dropped from the team for the next game, if Rahane is fit.
December 19, 2016 at 11:41 am
He could be the new Andy Ganteaume.