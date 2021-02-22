A cricket ball lurking behind UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Send your pictures of cricket bats and other cricket stuff in unusual places to king@kingcricket.co.uk. Please feel free to deliberately place the cricket thing in the unusual place yourself.

Ged Ladd was watching UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, being interviewed by Sophy Ridge On Sunday.

“Just to the north-east of the cabinet minister’s ear, I can clearly see a cricket ball,” he said.

This is not perhaps the most unlikely location for a cricket ball as Hancock’s affection for cricket is fairly common knowledge.

In 2005, he went on an expedition to the North Pole during which he played a game.

14 years ago, I trekked to the North Pole. Fueled by 5 meals a day, I went on to play the most northernly game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/FxliAiLTcc — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 7, 2019

We’re not sure which one of those people is Hancock.

He later explained: “I played the most northerly game of cricket out on the Arctic ice and to prepare for that – instead of dragging all the food you need, because we took everything and pulled everything behind us in a pulk – I ate enormous amounts of food and I put on three stone. I ate five meals a day and one of those meals was entirely flapjack.”

Since then, we’ve had a pretty excruciating game of office cricket for the 2019 World Cup…

.@EnglandCricket give me a call if Ben Stokes is unavailable?



Office cricket this morning to celebrate the World Cup pic.twitter.com/lIXitJRE9i — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 31, 2019

… and also this, which is just pure Competitive Dad.

Cracking game of cricket outside Parliament today with Friends of Street Children Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/WfaomTxc1W — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 9, 2019

“24, 25, 26… 26 of the Queen’s runs.”