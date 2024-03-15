Hand-finding with Steve Smith

2 minute read

Say, do you ever try to grab hold of a thing only to be knocked sideways by the sudden realisation that you actually have nothing to grab hold of it with? You’ve lost your hands! Fear not though, Steve Smith is coming to the rescue…

Smith has done a video about “finding your hands”.

That’s its actual title.

Look!

Smith apparently considers himself something of an expert in the hand-finding field, on the basis that: “It’s pretty well-documented, I think, that I lose my hands quite often and then I find them at times.”

Quite the hand-finding CV, we’re sure you’ll agree.

And he’s not wrong that this is something he’s known for either. We’ve even documented Smith’s propensity to misplace his hands here on King Cricket – and we don’t just report on any old shit, you know.

So how do you find your hands? Try and think where you had them last? Retrace your steps (assuming you haven’t also lost your feet)?

In the video, Smith says that finding his hands is, “more of a feeling thing,” which raises the incredible possibility that he could locate his hands even while blindfolded.

Tell you what though. He is pretty good.

Check this out…

There they are! On the ends of his arms, of all places.

What a show-off! Brandishing his hands like that. Flaunting them even.

