Having actually fought for it, Ireland seem to comprehend that Test cricket is worth fighting for

This Ireland v Pakistan Test is a big deal and Ireland are treating it as a big deal. If feels the way international matches are supposed to feel.
Ed Joyce said that Test cricket “wasn’t even a pipedream” for Ireland’s men’s team until relatively recently, which really puts things in perspective. (And this is an All-Ireland team as well, lest we forget – which is not insignificant in itself.)
Tomorow 11 of us will represent the 688 who have gone before us. Thank you for paving the way for us to fulfill our dreams. 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ahPmpgw9h9
“Test cricket is the best,” said Warren Deutrom, the chief executive of Cricket Ireland, speaking to the BBC earlier this week. “It’s the pinnacle format and still has the perception of the romance of the game – if we were not playing it we would not be playing the best format.”
Deutrom speaks of cricket being the pinnacle in a way that is manifestly less hollow than when most other cricket administrators use that word.
Here are two other things he said, which betray a rare fundamental understanding of things.
Speaking about the fact that Ireland will only play a few Tests a year, he said: “We’ve an opportunity to create a brand around its sheer rarity.”
That idea, that scarcity can increase the value of something, is so simple and so important, yet it is utterly alien to cricket.
And amid all the hoo-ha and dumb ideas and market research, Deutrom also comprehends that something rare and with status can draw attention even in this age of supposedly shortened attention spans. Speaking about why Ireland want to play Tests, he said: “It’s also a means to an end; namely to popularise cricket and try to make it a mainstream sport in Ireland.”
On top of all the sense he speaks, the bloke clearly also absolutely loves cricket. Warren Deutrom is our cricket executive hero. We are going to get a grey suit with DEUTROM across the shoulders.
Now onto the match. Could Ireland win? Why not? We can think of two pretty major reasons why they might triumph.
(1) They’re playing at home and the weather forecast is pretty Irish. These guys know a hell of a lot more about playing in Ireland than anyone else does.
(2) Look at the Ireland team. Most of these guys will be more familiar to you than the England team. They have been playing together for years, they’re well-drilled and they have experience of giving a good account of themselves in big one-off matches.
That second point is so important. People often think that an international match is an international match, but do you honestly equate a dead rubber in a five-match bilateral series with a knock-out game in a World Cup or in World Cup qualifying?
Even if they recently failed to make it to the 2019 tournament, big matches in which the players absolutely have to perform are Ireland’s soda bread and butter. As they have fought their way to Test status, every game has mattered in a way that fatter, more complacent cricket nations cannot comprehend.
That fight also seems to have given Ireland a sense that Test status is actually something worth fighting for. Quite honestly, that is really very uplifting to witness.
May 11, 2018 at 9:46 am
I’m excited. You’re excited. I can’t imagine how the players must feel.
May 11, 2018 at 9:55 am
We really are unusually excited about this.
May 11, 2018 at 10:42 am
It’s pishing it down in Dublin. Welcome to test cricket, Ireland!
May 11, 2018 at 11:28 am
I am also excited – I genuinely considered travelling to Ireland for it.
It may be raining, but it’s Test-delaying rain…
May 11, 2018 at 9:55 am
Partly maybe because I am In an half Irish household, but there is a real sense of anticipation here and people we know back in Ireland.
May 11, 2018 at 11:44 am
Warren Deutrom is an anagram of: Run two, dreamer!
You are welcome.
May 11, 2018 at 12:02 pm
I’ve been waiting a long time for this. Figures it rains.
I guess it’s good I got those two hours of sleep instead of staying up straight through for the 3:00AM (local) start time.
May 11, 2018 at 12:48 pm
3) They are playing Pakistan. For a myriad of reasons, I can’t think of a team I would rather play in my countries first Test match.
I don’t think it has ever been more obvious that there really should be more Test teams. Even with it pissing down, this is great
May 11, 2018 at 1:26 pm
It’d be nice to think we have here an example of a sports administrator who views playing the game at a high(est) level to be an end in itself, but scroll down towards the bottom of the BBC article (https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/44031876) and you’ll see the predictable reference to it being “a means to an end; namely to popularise cricket and try to make it a mainstream sport in Ireland.” Sorry, cricket will never be either in Ireland, and you have to wonder how many times they’ll be willing to stump up a million euro before wondering whether that money could be better spent elsewhere. Your first game can only have novelty value once.
May 11, 2018 at 1:37 pm
It can certainly become MORE popular and even if the first Test has novelty value, the fact that Tests will always be very rare means they’ll retain an element of that.
There’s at least ten years of “first home Test against X, Y and Z”.
May 11, 2018 at 1:54 pm
There’s three new test playing nations right there.
May 11, 2018 at 10:15 pm
Prospects of play at Malahide Saturday, Sunday, Monday – good.
Might have to be Middlesex on the radio while watching Ireland on the TV cognitive dissonance.
Max cog dis when watching Murtagh bowling for Ireland while Middlesex are bowling at Lord’s.
It’s gonna be a great weekend.
May 12, 2018 at 2:50 am
What happened to George Dockrell? He’s still playing cricket, isn’t he?
May 12, 2018 at 5:20 am
May 12, 2018 at 5:53 am
May 12, 2018 at 5:53 am
May 12, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Amazing West Indian name alert klaxon. Javon Scantlebury-Searles.
Sounds like a character out of a Jane Austen novel.
May 12, 2018 at 5:10 pm
We saw that earlier today! Truly magnificent.