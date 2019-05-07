How did Mumbai Indians top the table in IPL 12 after basically being rubbish in IPL 11?

Rohit Sharma (all images via YouTube)

Okay, first of all, let it be known that we’ve taken an editorial position on something. We’ve decided to refer to each season of the IPL by what number IPL it is rather than the year in which it took place.

Our reasoning is this: who honestly knows what year it is?

The argument you’re about to make is that we’re hardly likely to know what IPL season it is either. This is true, but we’re also much less likely to hazard a guess. In short, there’s more chance of getting our labelling right if we’re forced to look things up.

Now, on with business. We were very interested to see that Mumbai Indians finished atop the IPL table because the Mumbai Indians are the focus of the Netflix documentary, Cricket Fever, and in that series, they’re rubbish.

So how have they gone from being rubbish to being not rubbish? Thankfully, the wonders of social media ‘content’ have provided us with the answer even before series two of Cricket Fever has come out. (Are they making one?)

We’ve trawled through the Mumbai Indians YouTube channel to get you the inside story.

This is the inside story

Captain Rohit Sharma gave three main reasons why Mumbai Indians have been successful this year. We think you’ll agree that these are qualities unique to Mumbai Indians and no other sports team in history.

They’ve put in a lot of effort They’ve responded well to pressure situations Everyone has come together and “chipped in”

This is a bit more of the inside story

We also got an insight from Shane Bond.

Explaining the huge influence of the coaching staff, Bond said: “I think you’ve got to trust your players; trust that if the ball is there to hit, they will go out and smack it, and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But from our point of view, it worked out, so that’s great.”

Remember how our second-favourite thing about Cricket Fever was Mitchell McClenaghan popping up behind Ishan Kishan in the pool and scaring him?

Well, it was.

Go and read that article now and then come back here for the big finish.

The big finish

Here’s what Mitchell McClenaghan looks like when he’s underwater and he’s doing one of those modern hands things that people for some reason do when you point a camera at them these days.