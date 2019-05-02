The Alex Hales affair: Street brawls, naked selfies and recreational drugs not part of ‘team culture’ says Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has the air of a man who isn’t going to tolerate any of your shit. You probably didn’t even know you had shit until you saw Morgan’s unsmiling face. Now you realise that you are awash with the stuff.
Morgan isn’t going to tolerate any of it. Not one bit. Not even the really minor inconsequential stuff. When it comes to your shit, Eoin Morgan is saying no. Particularly if you are Alex Hales.
As we correctly deduced yesterday, plenty of England players are completely fed up with Alex Hales and Morgan is definitely one of them.
ESPNCricinfo reports he has said there has been, “a complete breakdown of trust between the team and Alex.”
Without going into specifics, Morgan made it clear that this breakdown of trust came about because of all of Hales’ shit.
“We’ve been working extremely hard over the last 18 months to try and build that team culture and established values that we could adhere to,” he said. He added that, “as a group, culture is extremely important to us.”
Hales apparently “demonstrated a lack of respect” for this culture.
For some reason cricketers talk about ‘culture’ far more often than anyone else in the world. At the same time, they give details about what that culture comprises far less often than anyone else in the world.
This whole Alex Hales affair gives us a few clues though. It could be that the England one-day team considers any or all of the following to be unacceptable behaviour.
- Kicking a bloke in the head when he’s lying on the floor
- Lying to police
- Getting yourself into a position where a naked selfie is being disseminated via social media
- Cheating on your girlfriend
- Taking recreational drugs when you’re supposed to be all serious about the World Cup
Eoin Morgan is the kind of guy who’d look at you in disgust for making a self-deprecating joke. Eoin Morgan is the kind of man who’d be pissed off at you for stacking his dishwasher because you’d have done it wrong.
We’d be highly surprised if Eoin Morgan’s personal threshold didn’t mean that he considered all of Alex Hales’ recent behaviour to be shit that he was unwilling to tolerate.
May 2, 2019 at 3:37 pm
If nothing, surely this means that the ECB’s culture has actually got rather more permissive in recent years.
In 2014, sackable offences included:
Having a beer in Adelaide
Looking out of windows
Whistling
Insufficient levels of interest
Now, you really need to go hell of leather with street violence, getting stoned, and becoming tabloid fodder to even get their attention. It’s the permissive society’s fault.
May 2, 2019 at 5:05 pm
And windows are very much designed for looking out of too. That’s the correct way to use a window.
May 2, 2019 at 8:09 pm
Only if they’re used correctly. Otherwise you’re spending your afternoon looking at a pair of curtains.
May 2, 2019 at 4:07 pm
I’m sure Morgan would like to talk about how the dishwasher was stacked as a unit.
May 2, 2019 at 7:01 pm
A far greater crime is Ashley Giles’ mangling of the Queen’s English .
“When the team was selected, myself and chief executive Tom Harrison were aware of a situation, but were bound by a duty of confidentiality.”
The chief exec and I, Ashley. The chief exec and I.
I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes when Eoin finds out.
May 2, 2019 at 7:17 pm
Those words didn’t look all that comfortable in Morgan’s mouth to me. Even though I completely buy that he is fed up with Hales’s behaviour (as are, perhaps, most of the players he’s played with) it all sounded a bit party line to me. His words or not though, Morgan has fallen a long way in my estimate – a judgement has been made and Hales should be allowed to try and get on with playing for Notts and picking up the pieces. There’s no need for this sort of virtue signalling ‘look at my lovely clean culture’ business. It’s only one headline from getting all grubby again Eoin.
May 2, 2019 at 9:55 pm
KC’s first two bullet points aside, the whole Hales thing is beginning to sound like old wine in new bottles. I’m sure Hales wasn’t flown with Junior Disprin but it makes one wonder whether Botham et al would have been demolished by the decisions that have to be made in conjunction with the fallout fron social media scrutiny, despite necessary bans due to substance abuse. I’d have thought that a more interesting debate is why Cameron Bancroft has been appointed captain of Durham, as his misdemeanours are within the game itself