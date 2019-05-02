The Alex Hales affair: Street brawls, naked selfies and recreational drugs not part of ‘team culture’ says Eoin Morgan

A Hales eye view of Eoin Morgan, post back-turning (via YouTube)

Eoin Morgan has the air of a man who isn’t going to tolerate any of your shit. You probably didn’t even know you had shit until you saw Morgan’s unsmiling face. Now you realise that you are awash with the stuff.

Morgan isn’t going to tolerate any of it. Not one bit. Not even the really minor inconsequential stuff. When it comes to your shit, Eoin Morgan is saying no. Particularly if you are Alex Hales.

As we correctly deduced yesterday, plenty of England players are completely fed up with Alex Hales and Morgan is definitely one of them.

ESPNCricinfo reports he has said there has been, “a complete breakdown of trust between the team and Alex.”

Without going into specifics, Morgan made it clear that this breakdown of trust came about because of all of Hales’ shit.

“We’ve been working extremely hard over the last 18 months to try and build that team culture and established values that we could adhere to,” he said. He added that, “as a group, culture is extremely important to us.”

Hales apparently “demonstrated a lack of respect” for this culture.

For some reason cricketers talk about ‘culture’ far more often than anyone else in the world. At the same time, they give details about what that culture comprises far less often than anyone else in the world.

This whole Alex Hales affair gives us a few clues though. It could be that the England one-day team considers any or all of the following to be unacceptable behaviour.

Kicking a bloke in the head when he’s lying on the floor

Lying to police

Getting yourself into a position where a naked selfie is being disseminated via social media

Cheating on your girlfriend

Taking recreational drugs when you’re supposed to be all serious about the World Cup

Eoin Morgan is the kind of guy who’d look at you in disgust for making a self-deprecating joke. Eoin Morgan is the kind of man who’d be pissed off at you for stacking his dishwasher because you’d have done it wrong.

We’d be highly surprised if Eoin Morgan’s personal threshold didn’t mean that he considered all of Alex Hales’ recent behaviour to be shit that he was unwilling to tolerate.