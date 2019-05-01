It sounds like plenty of England players were completely fed up with Alex Hales

Photo by Sarah Ansell

We’ve all worked with someone who does their job perfectly well but you’re all hoping they’ll go and work somewhere else. There’s always something going on with this person and no-one’s got the energy for it any more because honestly, work’s bad enough as it is right now. You’d be better off with that work experience lad from last summer. Yeah, sure, he was almost illiterate, but he kept his head down and he always got the teas and coffees right and he didn’t bring all of this… this… shit with him.

It’s not so much that Alex Hales’ team-mates wanted him out of the World Cup squad. It’s more that when they were asked what they thought about the situation, they discovered a bottomless well of apathy from which they could draw.

Lawrence Booth reports that Hales failed to apologise during a training camp in Cardiff last weekend, and didn’t seem to have taken full responsibility for his actions either.

We’re paraphrasing here, but Trevor Bayliss can no longer be arsed with him. Bayliss would probably have acquiesced had Eoin Morgan expressed a strong desire to retain Hales and Morgan might have listened had the players made some sort of a case for his retention. It doesn’t seem like either of those things happened, so Hales isn’t playing for England this summer.