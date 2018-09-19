Kedar Jadhav dobs three wickets against Pakistan

One of the great things about cricket is that a match can be unimaginably massive and yet one of the key contributions will come from someone who doesn’t even practise.
Kedar Jadhav doesn’t really bowl in the nets. He’s probably worried that any attempt to hone his craft will wash off the thick crust of filth that is his greatest weapon.
If you haven’t seen Jadhav bowl, try and imagine that your dad’s been drinking heavily and now he’s trying to do a Lasith Malinga impression for the very first time.
He pretty much just dobs it in. We believe it’s supposed to be spin.
According to Hassan Cheema, the last time a spinner took three or more wickets for fewer than 30 runs against Pakistan was in 2013.
September 19, 2018 at 4:50 pm
Okay, the season’s gone badly. But I’d just like to take the opportunity to laugh at Durham.
Serves ’em right for poaching Raine.
September 19, 2018 at 4:55 pm
Is poached rain what they’re passing off as lunch up in Durham? Is that how impoverished they are now?
September 19, 2018 at 4:56 pm
Surrey can shove whatever they like up their arse too; Somerset are not wasting a single run or timely wicket on this season, and are now saving them for next year. Smart use of finite resources – all batsmen and bowlers will be due come April.
September 19, 2018 at 7:41 pm
Oh shove off. Raine obviously had some falling out with the Leics. lot, it’s the only reason he’d come to Durham. Everybody else spends their time trying to get away, and from today’s result it’s easy to see why.
September 19, 2018 at 8:06 pm
Every player seems to fall out with the Leics management. Changing the management doesn’t seem to help much.
I’m assuming that Raine wants to move home. I’d be surprised if Div 1 teams didn’t want him. I guarantee that Durham will be back there before Leics anyway.
September 19, 2018 at 8:27 pm
Ah yes, that was it. I remembered ‘personal matters’ and that was about all.
I’m not so sure about that last part, not if Leics. keep Mohammed Abbas, who is pretty much the ideal Division 2 bowler. Might need to round out the middle order with more Kolpaks though. (Insert your own Cosgrove joke here.)
Durham, meanwhile, are settling nicely into a slump. Of the competent batsmen they had, one’s retiring at the end of the season, the others have left for Surrey and Lancashire, and there’s no money to pick up any others. They wasted most of what they had on Aiden Markram.
Sigh. At least there’s Glamorgan.
September 19, 2018 at 8:41 pm
It’s like the Leicester soccerballists managing to sign James Maddison because he wanted to be closer to Coventry. Nowt queer as folk.
I noticed Leics had Neil Dexter opening the bowling at the other end today. That seems unusual. I’ve seen rumours about him being wanted elsewhere (Kent?). That also seems odd.
At least they released Pettini. I guess Carberry is somehow still on the books.
September 19, 2018 at 8:27 pm
Maybe he’ll bowl more for Essex?
September 20, 2018 at 6:46 am
Why do I have to try and imagine my dad bowling – something no amount of drink would have induced my dad out of his chair to attempt?
Why can’t I simply visualise myself bowling?
Further, I can share that visualisation with you, folks – the fourth and fifth photos in the following piece:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2009/06/30/the-day-garfield-sobers-watched-me-zyen-play-cricket-lords-30-june-2009/
Don’t make things any more complicated than they have to be, KC. Great piece btw. We don’t see nearly enough pieces about round arm shod these days.
September 20, 2018 at 10:13 am
Top story Ged!