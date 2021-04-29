King Cricket email news

A sizeable proportion of you are signed up for our emails. We’ve good news and bad news about that.

The bad news is that the email sending service we’ve always used – which has generally worked pretty well – ends in July, so we’re having to switch to another one. We’re actually going to do that now so that when it inevitably goes wrong, we’ve still got time to explore other options.

The good news is that our email will hopefully improve – both visually and in terms of giving you a little more flexibility in terms of how you follow the site.

After today’s email, we’re going to switch all our existing subscribers over to the new service. We’ll also be adding a weekly email option (the King Cricket Weekly Wrap) if you feel like we hassle you too much and you’d rather receive a round-up once a week.

If you’re already a subscriber, you don’t need to do a thing. You will (hopefully) receive the new daily email by default and if you want to switch to the weekly option, you can do that by clicking a ‘manage your subscription’ link that appears at the bottom of each email.

If you don’t currently get our email and you’d like to sign up for one or the other, you can do so below. (There’s a bit more info about how we won’t share your details etc on our email sign-up page.)

