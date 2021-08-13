KL Rahul: “Hello Lord’s!”

KL Rahul successfully made it to the middle at Lord’s, batted a bit and then just about successfully made it back to the changing rooms again.
As Tom Evans points out, it’s a long way.
“Well, we’ve kept them waiting long enough. Let’s do it to ’em.”
“Rock and roll.”
“Let’s go.”
“It’s gonna be a hot one, innit?”
“No, it’s not an exit. We don’t want an exit.”
“This way, this way.”
“Wait, this looks familiar. It really does.”
“We’re in the group. We’re in the group that’s playing tonight.”
“You go straight through this door here. Down the hall. Turn right. And then, there’s a little jog there – about 30 feet. Jog to the left. Go straight ahead. Turn right at the next two corners and first door you’ve a sign “authorised personnel only” – open that door. That’s the changing room.”
“Rock and roll!”
The video abruptly cuts from a narrow passageway with yellow lighting to a narrow passageway with bright white lighting. The narrow(er) path that connects these two is not open to the public – this is where Grace’s ghost resides and exposes itself to anyone who scores a duck or a century. This is the real reason why Sachin Tendulkar didn’t hit a century there. Any why Agarkar did.
I know this throws up a few questions but I am not privy to the details. Ged Ladd knows – he knows a lot.
Just when we thought our opinion of Ajit Agarkar couldn’t sink any further.
Under normal circumstances a visiting team player would not need to take that convoluted route – they’d use the north side staircase. But under covid bio security that staircase is for members to use and the south staircase is for all players.
I have never used that connecting passageway on the middle floor. . It is marked “there be dragons” on my map.
Hope that helps.
Sounds like an absolute turd of a pitch. Home of Slow Low Cricket.
Might not matter, of course.
Oh, Haseeb.