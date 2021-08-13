KL Rahul: “Hello Lord’s!”

KL Rahul successfully made it to the middle at Lord’s, batted a bit and then just about successfully made it back to the changing rooms again.

As Tom Evans points out, it’s a long way.

Here’s Rahul’s epic journey.

🎥 Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

“Well, we’ve kept them waiting long enough. Let’s do it to ’em.”

“Rock and roll.”

“Let’s go.”

“It’s gonna be a hot one, innit?”

“No, it’s not an exit. We don’t want an exit.”

“This way, this way.”

“Wait, this looks familiar. It really does.”

“We’re in the group. We’re in the group that’s playing tonight.”

“You go straight through this door here. Down the hall. Turn right. And then, there’s a little jog there – about 30 feet. Jog to the left. Go straight ahead. Turn right at the next two corners and first door you’ve a sign “authorised personnel only” – open that door. That’s the changing room.”

“Rock and roll!”

“Hello Lord’s!“