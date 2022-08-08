Lesson from the Commonwealth Games: the team that wins absolutely every single game is a good team

2 minute read

We’ve been here before. Australia are still the team that wins everything – this time gold at the Commonwealth Games.

As far as on-the-nose victory anthems go, We Are The Champions by Queen still rules the roost. Comedy writer/actor Stephen Merchant used to talk about trying to write a rival for it. The key, of course, would be to keep things sufficiently generic: “We’re the winners! We won the thing!”

Whenever there’s an Olympic or Commonwealth Games, we wonder whether bland 90s indie band Shed Seven were striving for a similar long-term royalty stream with their single Going For Gold. You don’t need us to tell you that they weren’t successful. Although we suppose we do still think about Shed Seven more than we otherwise would, so the song wasn’t an unmitigated failure. (Fun fact: Our cousin once sold a pair of either gardening or oven gloves to either the drummer or bass player from Shed Seven. (We consistently get both elements of this story wrong.) He spotted them at a house party and took a shine to them. He paid a fiver.)

As established in the opening paragraph, Australia went for and won gold at the Commonwealth Games, which was no great surprise.

India went for gold and won silver. New Zealand went for gold and then when they didn’t win that they went for bronze and won bronze. England were the unfortunate team who got to play an extra game without winning anything.

“It’s very disappointing, but I think the way we played today, we didn’t deserve to get a medal which is a bit easier to take than yesterday,” reasoned Nat Sciver – which is one way of identifying a lining that it feels cruel to describe as silver.

