Root’s runs, Gus Botham, Ollie Pope’s ‘leadership potential’ and Top Fernando Watch – an England v Sri Lanka second Test recap

You may have guessed that we didn’t see much of this one. But that’s okay – we can read a scorecard with the best of them.

England won. It is 2-0. Here are some things that apparently happened…

Joe Root one-ups himself

Has Joe Root finally hit upon a way of not being mere context? True to type, his first innings hundred was essentially the backdrop to Gus Atkinson’s in terms of newsworthiness. But then he went and hit another one in the second innings.

If Atkinson was still player of the match after following up his ton by bothamming a five-for, there was no overshadowing Root in the second innings or in terms of batting across the match. England’s batting cards would have been very interesting looking things without him – Atkinson wouldn’t have reached three figures for a start.

Fortunately for England, he was there – skipping around, blithely making hundreds – and Atkinson did make a hundred too. It’s staggering to think Ian Botham hit a hundred and took a five-for in the same match on five occasions. People weren’t always impressed though.

Papal perplexity

Ollie Pope was a little less productive. Where are we with him at the minute? He seems to ping-pong between brilliance and ineffectiveness without ever spending too long in between.

His second innings dismissal was particularly fine, surveying the packed legside field and backing away so that he could perfectly pick out the one man on the off side boundary. Have people started saying he’s due yet? You know you’re in trouble then.

As for his captaincy, it’s hard to know what to think. Michael Vaughan has somewhat infamously labelled Pope “quite an insecure human being” and concluded from this that he should not be captain.

We don’t know about the insecurity – it’s a hard quality to pick from afar – but we do feel that he is one of those players who are billed as having ‘leadership potential’ on the basis of almost nothing that can be perceived by a fan.

This is not uncommon. Quite a few England players have attracted similar comments in the past. Alastair Cook was one and we feel similarly about Jos Buttler (another of those players who is often said to be in possession of ‘a good cricket brain’).

What is this mysterious unseen leadership quality, you find yourself wondering? “Oh, you should hear the kinds of things he says in the dressing room,” say the coaching staff by way of explanation, leaving you none the wiser.

Pope’s on-field efforts are a funny mix as well. A 100% failure rate with DRS doesn’t inspire confidence, but a 100% success rate in terms of victories is hard to take issue with.

Stand-in captains are extra hard to judge because they’re essentially riding someone else’s bike and it’s invariably slightly the wrong size for them. It may even be that Stokes and McCullum have Pope down as a specialist vice captain; a company man who can be trusted to provide holiday cover without faffing about with anything important.

Top Fernando Watch

Newfound candidate for our cult hero affections, Asitha Fernando, had another good game – 5-102 in the first innings and 3-52 in the second.

That first effort was perhaps a little showy. He seems to us to be more one of those bowlers who reliably takes 3-67. In short, the kind of bowling figures that initially seem a little disappointing until you do the relevant division and realise, oh wait, that’s actually pretty handy.

