But will Brendon McCullum get a literal new hat?

Brendon McCullum has been given a new hat – the England white ball coach hat. What we want to know is whether this new role comes with a literal, physical new hat, because we’re kind of sick of that Cinch one.

This is the Cinch hat.

This is what Brendon McCullum wears – typically with his sunglasses perched atop it.

Like this.

And sometimes he wears the Cinch hat with his sunglasses on top when a camera is trained on him from a slightly different direction.

He is also capable of wearing it along with a hoodie.

Then sometimes – and this is pretty wild – he wears an entirely different Cinch hat.

And if you’re wondering: yes, this model of Cinch hat does also accommodate his sunglasses.

Phew.

Wait a minute though… Turns out there’s a THIRD Cinch hat.

We’ve only seen him in this one recently. We think he possibly saves it for matches when Ben Stokes is not the captain.

No word yet on whether it accommodates the sunglasses above-peak, but the position of Ollie Pope’s suggests that it does.

At this point we must sadly inform you that former England white ball coach Matthew Mott also once wore this particular Cinch hat, which suggests that England do not allocate different Cinch hats for the red and white ball teams, which would mean no new Cinch hat for McCullum.

We did for one moment wonder whether deployment of the darker Cinch hat during England’s most recent Test was the first sign that McCullum’s role was to be expanded.

However, Mott was at times also seen wearing Cinch Hat No.2 which seems to suggest that he and McCullum just got given the same ones.

Conclusion: A figurative new hat for McCullum, but probably not a literal one.

