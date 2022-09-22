Surrey end summer

2 minute read

Well that came about abruptly. There we were settling in for a last couple of weeks of County Championship intrigue, only for Surrey to win the thing in 2.5 days.

First Hampshire lost to Kent.

“That session at the end of day one where we were bowled out in 18 overs or so was the difference in the end,” Hampshire captain James Vince told the BBC.

Yeah, you’re not wrong, Jim. Getting skittled in an hour really ain’t gonna help your cause.

Then Surrey beat Yorkshire by 10 wickets.

And that was that. Surrey win. Surrey are the County Champions.

This was Surrey’s eighth win of the season and while Hampshire have nine wins, they were also beaten three times, whereas Surrey are undefeated.

A proper review of the champions’ season should really only come after the final match and should also be done by someone else. Neverthless, it’s striking the extent to which they spread the workload around. Surrey have used 22 players this season. 12 players average over 40 with the bat and there have been 15 wicket-takers.

All that’s left to play for now is promotion and relegation. Probably. Because the format of the Championship in 2023 is only “likely” to be the same as this season. No-one seems quite sure yet.

And after that? Well…

It’s tempting at this point to pass comment on the recently announced proposals for the future format of the county season. Fortunately for you, we’ve been doing this cricket writing business for long enough to know better. Here’s what ‘proposal’ means in cricket.

At least we’re no longer in ‘draft proposals’ territory. If there’s one thing that’s less worthy of coverage than proposals, it’s draft proposals.

In other news, Kent have announced that the second day of next week’s final match at home to Somerset will be ‘Stevo Day’ at Canterbury. This is in honour of 46-year-old Darren Stevens, who, as we’re sure you’re aware, is leaving the club at the end of the season.

We’ve no idea what Stevo Day will entail. Presumably lots of reminiscing about playing GoldenEye on the N64 and stuff like that. Maybe the bars will serve Hooch.

