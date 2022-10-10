A 1982 ‘corridor cricket’ match report

2 minute read

Herbert Ackgrass, the official cricket biographer of King Cricket reader and contributor, Ged Ladd, writes…

After describing Ged’s three matches for “The Players Of The Left” as the entirety of his Keele University cricket career, I have subsequently been inundated with a message of correction. Andrew Noakes quite rightly points out the series of corridor cricket in F Block, Lindsay Hall, 1982.

Unfortunately, Andrew remembers little detail other than the identity of some of the miscreants – I mean cricketers – enabling me to extract some witness statements.

In addition, my detailed research has uncovered an historic diagram of unquestionable veracity and intricate – some might say excruciating – detail.

History is very weak on details regarding the equipment for such matches, but there is a suspicion that, in the early days at least, Ged Ladd’s trusty pan comprised the bat.

Ged moved away from Lindsay in February 1982, taking his pan with him, although he did occasionally make a guest appearance at evening (after closing time) matches. The pan resides to this day in The Museum of Ged’s Artefacts in West London. The identity of the replacement bat for 1982 corridor cricket remains a mystery.

As for witness statements, Richard van Baaren recollects corridor cricket thusly:

“… many beers were enjoyed… I seem to remember standing flush in a doorwell as the ball flew by from the bowler to batsman and then jumping out in time to try and make a catch (or more likely get hit by the ball). More than that (it must have been a tennis ball) I cannot recall. It’s amazing that we managed to survive…”

The ring of fielders guarding doors 6 to 9 at the Western end of the corridor, when populated by residents, comprised Cornelius, Schumacher, Coldstream and van Baaren – a collection of names worthy of a visiting team from Southern Africa… or possibly Northamptonshire.

The species of tennis ball referred to would be the light, soft, modern tennis variety, not the real, hard, tennis thing that Ged boldly plays with at Lord’s these days.

When asked for consent to being quoted in this piece, Richard replied: “Of course, but I’m not sure that it ranks as a moment of elite sport.”

King Cricket readers might choose vehemently to differ on that point.