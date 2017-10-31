A dog who may or may not look like Ben Stokes

Edwardian writes: “I think my dog looks like Ben Stokes, especially in the eyebrows department. The difference between Stokes and my dog is that Digger is tucked up in his bed by 10pm every night.”
Edwardian later added: “Digger is a rescue dog (I’ve had him for three months) and is incredibly laid back despite his previous circumstances. However, since originally sending the photo, he had a nip at a passing jogger so perhaps he is developing Stokesian traits.”
We’re sure Digger had very good reasons for taking action. The only question that remains is whether he carried on the nipping for a bit too long.
Actually, no, there is another question – why is he named after former Lancashire opening bowler Peter Martin?
October 31, 2017 at 1:17 pm
Your dog does not look like Ben Stokes, Edwardian.
Nor does he resemble his namesake, Peter Martin.
He looks like Glenn Chappell for goodness sake:
http://www.espncricinfo.com/england/content/player/10712.html
October 31, 2017 at 1:17 pm
Or even Glenn Chapple – how did I do that?
October 31, 2017 at 6:20 pm
No no no. He looks like Steven Finn. Come on. Tell me you can see it. Round the eyes I tell you.