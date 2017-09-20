A spider being conspicuously indifferent to cricket

Ged writes:

This plucky fellow was observed in the Lower Compton Stand at Lord’s, very close to the historic concrete step where King Cricket demonstrated his “Real World Skills” in 2016.

Perhaps this spider’s magnificent web is an arachnidian equivalent of a blue plaque, commemorating King Cricket’s astonishing feat…or merely the fact that King Cricket once sat there. A rotund specimen, this – a veritable arachnoid Dwayne Leverock. Take a closer look; magnificent.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.

  1. Bert

    September 20, 2017 at 10:14 am

    A top quality spinner

    I can only bow in awe, and imagine just how smug and self-satisfied your face became when you thought of that one. How many times have you shown it to Niamh?

    • Mike

      September 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

      Presumably when not called upon to bowl, you’ll find this fine specimen fielding at long leg.

      Just noticed as I typed that (s)pun there’s a spider on my keyboard – don’t worry, though – it’s under Ctrl.

  2. Alphamonkey

    September 20, 2017 at 11:24 am

    On the subject of throdkin, while the oatmeal cookie version look ideal for Lord’s picnicking, in my understanding throdkin is one of the forefathers of American ‘scrapple’ and is made by making a thick porridge with lard, bacon fat and oats, pouring into a loaf tin and baking it. Then cutting slices which can either be fried or just eaten like a cheaper version of a meatloaf.

  3. Howe

    September 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    SPIDERY XI

    1. Arthuropod Morris
    2. Bill Brown Recluse
    3. Kumar Sangakkarachnid+
    4. Stevenomous Smith
    5. Basilk D’Olivera
    6. Josh Cobbweb
    7. Jehan Mubaraknid
    8. Ian Blackwidowwell
    9. Spiderek Pringle
    10. Shoiab Ahktarantula
    11. Bill Huntsman

    • Ged

      September 20, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      I probably shouldn’t post on here while also talking to Daisy – the above posting is a grammatical abomination – yet strangely I suspect it still sort of makes sense.

  5. Bail-out

    September 21, 2017 at 12:13 am

    http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/20767233/sa-play-four-day-game-zimbabwe-india-tour-cut

    Looks like the four-day Test is coming, so long as the ICC stamps its approval. Actually for matches against the likes of Zimbabwe, I will grudgingly admit it makes some sense – if Zimbabwe are to beat South Africa, I wouldn’t expect it to happen on day five (I’m sure it’s most likely if the South Africans have a mare and get skittled in a low-scoring contest) and cutting a day off does increase their chances of battling for a draw, if it comes down to that.

    Not too keen on one-off Tests either, mind. There’s some funny scheduling going on over there.

