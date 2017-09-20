A spider being conspicuously indifferent to cricket

Ged writes:
This plucky fellow was observed in the Lower Compton Stand at Lord’s, very close to the historic concrete step where King Cricket demonstrated his “Real World Skills” in 2016.
Perhaps this spider’s magnificent web is an arachnidian equivalent of a blue plaque, commemorating King Cricket’s astonishing feat…or merely the fact that King Cricket once sat there. A rotund specimen, this – a veritable arachnoid Dwayne Leverock. Take a closer look; magnificent.
If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.
September 20, 2017 at 10:14 am
I can only bow in awe, and imagine just how smug and self-satisfied your face became when you thought of that one. How many times have you shown it to Niamh?
September 20, 2017 at 11:11 am
Presumably when not called upon to bowl, you’ll find this fine specimen fielding at long leg.
Just noticed as I typed that (s)pun there’s a spider on my keyboard – don’t worry, though – it’s under Ctrl.
September 20, 2017 at 11:24 am
On the subject of throdkin, while the oatmeal cookie version look ideal for Lord’s picnicking, in my understanding throdkin is one of the forefathers of American ‘scrapple’ and is made by making a thick porridge with lard, bacon fat and oats, pouring into a loaf tin and baking it. Then cutting slices which can either be fried or just eaten like a cheaper version of a meatloaf.
September 20, 2017 at 11:29 am
There’s also a recipe (which differs slightly from the one I’m aware of) here: https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.pinterest.com/amp/pin/418482990353218555
September 20, 2017 at 9:23 pm
At last a genuine throdking recipe – many thanks Alphamonkey.
Actually there has been a great throdkin cookie recipe debate this summer, which will be the subject of a forthcoming KC piece, if the piece is accepted by His Royal Highness once I have written it.
September 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm
SPIDERY XI
1. Arthuropod Morris
2. Bill Brown Recluse
3. Kumar Sangakkarachnid+
4. Stevenomous Smith
5. Basilk D’Olivera
6. Josh Cobbweb
7. Jehan Mubaraknid
8. Ian Blackwidowwell
9. Spiderek Pringle
10. Shoiab Ahktarantula
11. Bill Huntsman
September 20, 2017 at 1:42 pm
Genius.
September 20, 2017 at 7:32 pm
Chapeau, Howe.
You are the King of Spin.
September 20, 2017 at 11:33 pm
Nice variations! Love the way you mixed the types and locations of puns up. A very silky effort indeed.
September 20, 2017 at 7:37 pm
More detail on the Lord’s visit in question might choose to click the link below:
http://ianlouisharris.com/2017/09/09/three-days-at-the-lords-test-england-v-west-indies-7-to-9-september-2017/
September 20, 2017 at 8:24 pm
I probably shouldn’t post on here while also talking to Daisy – the above posting is a grammatical abomination – yet strangely I suspect it still sort of makes sense.
September 21, 2017 at 12:13 am
http://www.espncricinfo.com/story/_/id/20767233/sa-play-four-day-game-zimbabwe-india-tour-cut
Looks like the four-day Test is coming, so long as the ICC stamps its approval. Actually for matches against the likes of Zimbabwe, I will grudgingly admit it makes some sense – if Zimbabwe are to beat South Africa, I wouldn’t expect it to happen on day five (I’m sure it’s most likely if the South Africans have a mare and get skittled in a low-scoring contest) and cutting a day off does increase their chances of battling for a draw, if it comes down to that.
Not too keen on one-off Tests either, mind. There’s some funny scheduling going on over there.