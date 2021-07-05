An animal rider being conspicuously indifferent to cricket

Regular King Cricket correspondent Ged Ladd has some extremely exciting Rob Key news. We are especially pleased with the revelation contained within his final sentence because the activity described is one in which we pride ourself. The knowledge that our hero is also a keen practitioner is deeply gladdening.

Regular King Cricket contributor Ged Ladd writes…

Prior to his broadcasting career, Rob Key was both a fine cricketer and also a much-lauded capybara jockey. The photographic evidence of the latter is below, following its initial publication on this very website some 12 years ago as The Greatest Post Of All Time.

On the second day of the first 2021 Test match at Lord’s, I caught said rider of animals being conspicuously indifferent to cricket while in the Allen Stand Gap beside the great pavilion, during the over before tea.

I feel bound to report to you that Rob Key was not being distracted by anything in particular – certainly not by me. This was “staring into space” indifference pure and simple.

If you’ve got a picture of an animal being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, please send it to king@kingcricket.co.uk.