Adil Rashid is almost as good a batsman as Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad is the greatest batsman in the history of cricket. Everybody knows that. What people don’t know is that Adil Rashid is almost as good.

One of the great tragedies of England having loads of bowlers who can bat is that fans very rarely get to catch a glimpse of Adil Rashid attempting to square-drive yorkers off middle stump.

Rashid is a batsman who always plays the percentages. He doesn’t play them like other people though. The way Adil Rashid plays the percentages is he works out precisely which shot is most likely to result in his dismissal and then plays that one.

What follows is a five-step breakdown of a very good and fairly typical Adil Rashid shot.

Step 1: Inexplicably get on back foot to full length delivery and move front foot so that you can slog to leg – then slog to off.

Step 2: Sky cricket ball while leaping into the air slightly.

Step 3: No, seriously, absolutely sky it. Straight up.

Step 4: Nonchalant follow-through.

Step 5: Return to pavilion.