A cricket pad in an unusual place/a baby in an unusual cricket place

Miriam writes:

Here is a photo of my new baby daughter Clementine in a cricket pad.

She is being conspicuously indifferent to cricket, but ALSO this is a photo of cricket equipment in an unusual place, namely around a sleeping baby.

Also, as Clementine was born in the middle of the pandemic summer, this is a photo of an unusual cricket occurrence full stop in that it was taken when she was spectating (well sleeping through) a match.

We took a similar photo of our oldest child Zachariah seven years ago.

We never managed one of the now-middle child Ezekiel, but his first cricket match was watched from the press box at Lord’s so he hasn’t entirely lost out.

    1. Well the feature focuses on cricket things, so no. We have however updated the headline to give a fuller account of the situation here.

