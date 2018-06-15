Afghanistan haven’t scored too many runs, but that’s not really the point at this stage, is it?

The Afghanistan cricket team in Jersey (via YouTube)

Remember Out of the Ashes? It’s a documentary about Afghanistan’s journey “from war to the World Cup”. We reviewed it here and thought it was rather wonderful.

It strikes us that it could do with an update because Afghanistan are a Test team now. This is a highly astonishing state of affairs.

If you’d asked us 15 years ago how likely it was that Afghanistan would become a Test team by 2018, here is a list of things that we would have rated as being more likely.

  • Pretty much everything

They’re not an especially good Test team going by the scorecard for their inaugural Test, but then Afghanistan’s rate of improvement is so steep that you wouldn’t bet against them were this a five match series.

It isn’t of course, but they’ll play more Tests and at some point they’ll win. We know this because Afghanistan’s superpower is that losing games gives them strength.

For now, it’s enough that they’re playing at all. As Afghanistan’s then minister of finance, Dr Omar Zakhilwal, said back in 2016 ahead of their first one-day international: “There is nothing that can touch cricket in popularity or as a force for good in Afghanistan. There is absolutely nothing else that mobilises our society in the same way.”

June 15, 2018

9 Appeals

  1. Ameya

    June 15, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    It’s happening where I live, was planning to go tomorrow. Tch tch.

    • King Cricket (Post author)

      June 15, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      We’re currently just willing them to reach three figures in their second innings.

      It’s 98-9.

      Come on!

      (We’re really quite desperate that this happens.)

      • Mike

        June 15, 2018 at 12:51 pm

        Sides that have been bowled out for <100 in tests in 2018:

        England

        Sides that haven't been bowled out for <100 in tests in 2018:

        Afghanistan
        Everybody else

      • King Cricket (Post author)

        June 15, 2018 at 12:53 pm

        Get in!

      • Marees

        June 15, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        Afg have been very naive in their approach, which is understandable.
        My feeling, is that bowling is more to do with natural talent and afg bowlers will do better, but test match batting is more of a mindgame unless you are as talented as Kevin Pietersen. Witness woeful batting of west indies and inconsistent batting of Bangladesh, Pakistan etc. I think Afghan batting will not improve much in Tests, for the foreseeable future

      • King Cricket (Post author)

        June 15, 2018 at 1:04 pm

        Not really the thrust of your point at all, but KP’s approach to batting was overwhelmingly mental. The mechanics of how he answered some questions was a lesser strength.

  2. Bail-out

    June 15, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I can confirm that Tim Albone (director of Out of the Ashes) is an absolutely 100% cast-iron smashing chap.

  3. Uday

    June 15, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Afghanistan have a bowling attack which isn’t too far off some of the other Test bowling attacks out there, especially considering Rashid and Mujeeb are both still so young.

    The batting needs work of course, but it was never going to be easy against Ashwin and Jadeja bowling at home.

    If I can be the first to criticise Afghanisthan’s batting order choices, why on earth would you send Nabi in at 7? He’s clearly their best batsman.

  4. patrick

    June 16, 2018 at 3:59 am

    India would have been embarrassed.

