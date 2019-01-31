Did Joe Root get the definitive ‘lifter’ off Alzarri Joseph?

“All right, Mrs Joseph. Is your Alzarri playing out today?”
Today Joe Root was dismissed by a ball he played forward to, but which he absolutely should not have played forward to, but which it was totally 100 per cent understandable he played forward to. It was a lifter.
A lifter is not a bouncer. It is not a ball that rises sharply as a result of how short it has been bowled. A lifter is a ball that bounces much higher than physics would suggest it should.
You watch a bouncer and you deal with a bouncer. You suffer a lifter. There is maybe a 40 per cent chance that any given lifter will break one of your fingers.
Today Joe Root got a lifter.
January 31, 2019 at 5:07 pm
Stokes appears to have got one as well. Now watch the pitch turn utterly benign when England bowl.
I’m not sure which the TtA Thread is any more. 😕
January 31, 2019 at 5:13 pm
Yikes. I heard it on the radio, hadn’t actually seen it until just now.
97/6 at time of writing – nope, my mistake, a Foakes boundary brings up three figures before I could make a crack about how England were in danger of reaching three figures. Looks as if my “commenter’s curse” has worn off…
January 31, 2019 at 5:20 pm
I think England need to diversify away from people whose names start with J. It’s half the team and clearly not working. And then there’s two more with J middle names.
In particular, there’s far too many Joes. It seems statistically unlikely that the quality of batsmen from England would cluster so much around a single name.
It’s the new Australian Mitch.
January 31, 2019 at 5:35 pm
I think we need Bert to do a Liebke-style analysis of how many Joseph Somethings and Something Josephs are playing in this match.