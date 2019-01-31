Did Joe Root get the definitive ‘lifter’ off Alzarri Joseph?

Joe Root (via Sky Sports)

“All right, Mrs Joseph. Is your Alzarri playing out today?”

Today Joe Root was dismissed by a ball he played forward to, but which he absolutely should not have played forward to, but which it was totally 100 per cent understandable he played forward to. It was a lifter.

You can watch it here.

A lifter is not a bouncer. It is not a ball that rises sharply as a result of how short it has been bowled. A lifter is a ball that bounces much higher than physics would suggest it should.

You watch a bouncer and you deal with a bouncer. You suffer a lifter. There is maybe a 40 per cent chance that any given lifter will break one of your fingers.

Today Joe Root got a lifter.

