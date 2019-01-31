Did Joe Root get the definitive ‘lifter’ off Alzarri Joseph?

Joe Root (via Sky Sports)

“All right, Mrs Joseph. Is your Alzarri playing out today?”

Today Joe Root was dismissed by a ball he played forward to, but which he absolutely should not have played forward to, but which it was totally 100 per cent understandable he played forward to. It was a lifter.

You can watch it here.

A lifter is not a bouncer. It is not a ball that rises sharply as a result of how short it has been bowled. A lifter is a ball that bounces much higher than physics would suggest it should.

You watch a bouncer and you deal with a bouncer. You suffer a lifter. There is maybe a 40 per cent chance that any given lifter will break one of your fingers.

Today Joe Root got a lifter.

Similar deliveries:

  1. Joe Root chips in
  2. Joe Root leaves 16 runs out there
  3. Joe Root’s back

  1. Balladeer

    January 31, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Stokes appears to have got one as well. Now watch the pitch turn utterly benign when England bowl.

    I’m not sure which the TtA Thread is any more. 😕

  2. Dane

    January 31, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Yikes. I heard it on the radio, hadn’t actually seen it until just now.

    97/6 at time of writing – nope, my mistake, a Foakes boundary brings up three figures before I could make a crack about how England were in danger of reaching three figures. Looks as if my “commenter’s curse” has worn off…

  3. daneel

    January 31, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    I think England need to diversify away from people whose names start with J. It’s half the team and clearly not working. And then there’s two more with J middle names.

    In particular, there’s far too many Joes. It seems statistically unlikely that the quality of batsmen from England would cluster so much around a single name.

    It’s the new Australian Mitch.

