Joe Denly has fingers that bend

Joe Denly talking to Rob Key (via Sky Sports)

Do you remember My Name is Earl? We haven’t seen it in years, but maybe it’s frequently repeated on a channel you regularly watch.

There was one episode where Earl got a job in a fast food restaurant. His interview for that job was conducted by Jon Favreau.

“You speak English?” asks Favreau as his opening question.

As Earl begins to answer him, Favreau swiftly follows up with: “You got all your fingers…? Do they bend? I’ve been fooled before.”

Sometimes you only need to do so much to get the gig.

Keaton Jennings has not made the opener’s spot his own. Keaton Jennings has made the opener’s spot someone else’s.

For now, at least, that man is Joe ‘No Pants’ Denly – a man who used to open the batting but doesn’t any more and who averaged 34.50 in the second division of the County Championship last year.

We like Denly. We like that he used to bat with Rob Key. We like that he has been known to eat a sandwich on the balcony during a game. We said that people should watch him once (possibly more than once). Good luck to him.