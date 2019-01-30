Joe Denly has fingers that bend

Do you remember My Name is Earl? We haven’t seen it in years, but maybe it’s frequently repeated on a channel you regularly watch.
There was one episode where Earl got a job in a fast food restaurant. His interview for that job was conducted by Jon Favreau.
“You speak English?” asks Favreau as his opening question.
As Earl begins to answer him, Favreau swiftly follows up with: “You got all your fingers…? Do they bend? I’ve been fooled before.”
Sometimes you only need to do so much to get the gig.
Keaton Jennings has not made the opener’s spot his own. Keaton Jennings has made the opener’s spot someone else’s.
For now, at least, that man is Joe ‘No Pants’ Denly – a man who used to open the batting but doesn’t any more and who averaged 34.50 in the second division of the County Championship last year.
We like Denly. We like that he used to bat with Rob Key. We like that he has been known to eat a sandwich on the balcony during a game. We said that people should watch him once (possibly more than once). Good luck to him.
January 30, 2019 at 5:25 pm
There appears to be a scraping noise. I think it’s coming from that barrel in the corner. How odd.
January 30, 2019 at 5:36 pm
Sometimes these things work out.
January 30, 2019 at 10:05 pm
I thought Alastair Cook spoke well on the TMS podcast today. Maybe he’s similar to Ed Miliband. Unshackled from the responsibility of having to do anything important, he suddenly becomes human.
January 30, 2019 at 11:21 pm
We’ve said before that we think a lot of his stumbling was down to being a good company man and saying one thing while thinking another. Maybe thoughts and words have aligned.
January 30, 2019 at 11:49 pm
Wow, you’ve bought back great memories of My Name is Earl, great first two seasons, then totally jumped the shark season 3.