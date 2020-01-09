Did you see Dom Sibley’s face when Zak Crawley palmed that catch straight up?

The image above is Zak Crawley not-quite-catching Anrich Nortje a split second before catching Anrich Nortje.

It was a very fun moment because these kinds of parried catches always are. We’ve done a thing about them for Cricket 365. Please go and read it.

If you want proof of how exciting parried catches are, just look at Dom Sibley’s face.

Dom Sibley seems to have quite an expressive face.

We hope Dom Sibley’s face has a long and distinguished Test career.