Did you see Dom Sibley’s face when Zak Crawley palmed that catch straight up?

The image above is Zak Crawley not-quite-catching Anrich Nortje a split second before catching Anrich Nortje.
It was a very fun moment because these kinds of parried catches always are. We’ve done a thing about them for Cricket 365. Please go and read it.
If you want proof of how exciting parried catches are, just look at Dom Sibley’s face.
Dom Sibley seems to have quite an expressive face.
We hope Dom Sibley’s face has a long and distinguished Test career.
January 9, 2020 at 12:55 pm
The ‘delorean’ section on the right pointed me to this article/post today, which was not what I wanted to see after hearing that Jimmy is out for the rest of the series, but then I read the comments and remembered which Test that had been posted just before, so now all is well….
January 9, 2020 at 1:11 pm
A happy piece, KC, I had to go for happy on that one. I was amused, but my prevailing emotion was to be happy.
I liked the paragraph that started: “One moment you’re a pitiful klutz who let all your mates down and then, an instant later, you’re…”
…although it did remind me of the many times I have inadvertently parried and remained unsuccessful after one or more further attempts…
…in which case the quote might conclude: “confirmed as an even more pitiful klutz than your mates previously thought.”
One thing you didn’t mention in the article was how close those slips were standing because the pitch was dying and they were trying to increase the chances of the ball carrying. In many ways, it was that tactic that brought temporary klutzdom, redemption and then matress-replacement-duties the way of Zak Crawley.
It was a wonderful moment of the test match and I feel lucky and privileged that I got to see that wonderful last hour of the match on TV as it unfolded.