Four reasons why you should never challenge England to a collapse-off

India were foolish to challenge England to a collapse-off. No matter who you are, you aren’t going to out-collapse England.
Don’t get us wrong, India do have some real collapsing pedigree. Their performance at Lord’s was borderline exceptional, but the spectacular nature of that particular showing shouldn’t distract from the fact that they were assisted by conditions.
India generally need the ball to swing or seam to deliver a proper collapse. England are a more rounded side. They collapse home and away and can perform on even the flattest tracks. They are able to transcend conditions like no other team in world cricket.
They are also more consistent than anyone else. Again and again they deliver. Even their larger totals are typically only built following a full top six implosion.
Then there’s the depth of talent. It doesn’t seem to matter who comes into the side, they invariably deliver. This is primarily down to culture. England have a rich history of batting collapses stemming from a prolonged spell of extraordinary form in the Eighties and Nineties. To some degree this is taken for granted here in the UK, but this is the kind of grounding that players from other major Test nations lack.
So, to recap, these are the four main reasons why you should never challenge England to a collapse-off.
- Their ability to transcend conditions
- Their unparalleled consistency
- Their depth of talent
- The rich and inspiring history they have to draw upon
India have performed well in the first two Tests, but only the very best can continue offering indeterminate prods to balls wide of off stump throughout an entire five-Test series.
August 19, 2018 at 8:12 pm
In hindsight, if England had batted first, then they might not have collapsed like this ?
August 19, 2018 at 8:14 pm
Leaving aside (or outside off) all the technical deficiencies, I still find it unfathomable how much overcast conditions affect batting performances in England. I live in a city, Bangalore, that is overcast for 9 months out of 12, is 25 degrees Celsius or less, and 50% humid or more for most of the year, and it doesn’t swing a jot all year round.
August 19, 2018 at 8:25 pm
Don’t know about Nottingham, but it was 93 per cent humidity in Manchester today.
Perhaps more pertinently, they also use a different ball.
August 19, 2018 at 8:51 pm
Nah, the SG swings, not in bangalore though. I used to swing it in bombay, in much warmer conditions with no overhead skies, for much of my bowling years. Broadly, Bhuvi, Praveen, even Kapil are proof of it.
August 19, 2018 at 8:55 pm
Yeah the ball has everything to do with it. I don’t get why everyone has these stupid theories that the ball swings more in England due to overhead conditions. I also hate it when commentators say “oh it’s a mystery why the ball continues to swing past the keeper in England”. It’s the Duke ball! I guarantee you if you played with the Duke ball in no-swing Australia it would swing there too. Also the SG swings reverse a lot more. It hardly swings conventional.
August 19, 2018 at 9:16 pm
Think the SG in England would be a strong experiment, does great conventional swing. And I’m not a proper swing bowler, I’m 6’5, open action, fast and bounce bowler. Swing was one of the options. And I’m not even a full on bowler, I’m an opening batsman who played most of my time leaving everything outside off and getting booed by my own team. I should know about swing.
August 19, 2018 at 8:17 pm
All said, I like the look of Rishabh Pant, test match player. Just hope I don’t jinx him now like I did KL Rahul after the 1st T20.
August 19, 2018 at 10:23 pm
This is your fault, KC. All those Rob Key centuries have used up your entire supply of getting what you want. Now it’s coming home to roost, except that because of your selfishness, this is affecting all of us as well.
Let’s be clear about this. I want England to win. I don’t care how many runs a virtual Rob Key gets in a computer game. To be frank, I wouldn’t really care how many runs the real Rob Key gets, whether he’s in a computer game or not. Using your power this way is downright selfish.
If it was Ian Austin, that would be a different matter.
August 19, 2018 at 10:55 pm
You’re right. We’re no longer due.
August 20, 2018 at 7:34 am
Make yourselves feel better with this beer match from 1983, which I was reminded of & inspired to write up in the wake of Adil Rashid’s match-winning TFC (thanks for coming) gig at Lord’s last week:
http://ianlouisharris.com/1983/06/21/my-thanks-for-coming-tfc-keele-festival-week-match-21-june-1983/
