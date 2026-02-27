Now Harry Brook’s started innovating in the field of pterodactyl wrangling as well

2 minute read

England T20 captain Harry Brook simply cannot do anything normally. If it isn’t batting, it’s pre-match hydration, and if it isn’t pre-match hydration, it’s pterodactyl wrangling.

We’ve previously reported on Babar Azam’s hugely impressive competence as a pterodactyl wrangler.

Here he is beckoning one down while Moeen Ali watches the beast descend.

Look how calm Babar is – almost detached. Note how calm Moeen is also: a clear indication of his complete confidence in Babar’s ability.

Most feel the Pakistani has mastered all the necessary skills for this respected but niche pursuit. Just witness this demonstration of ‘the claw’ technique and tell us he couldn’t have turned pro.

It always seemed there was nothing he couldn’t do. But here comes Harry Brook to do things differently once again.

We’d always assumed that the central premise of pterodactyl wrangling was to coax the creature down and ‘land’ it on the turf.

That’s the whole point, right? That’s what it’s all about? Everybody knows that. You’d have to be embarrassingly ignorant to be unaware that wrangling is all about getting a pterodactyl from A to B and that A is the air and B is the ground.

It therefore never once crossed our mind that while executing a descent, a wrangler might see fit to extend his arm as an inviting perch, like a falconer.

No gauntlet or anything. Think of the talons! Madness.

As ever, Brook has elicited contrasting emotions with this innovation. Mike Atherton is clearly amused by his ambition, while Mitchell Santner looks tense and concerned at how events might unfold.

Richie Richardson’s response is the easiest to interpret however. If ever a look said, “Just what do you think you’re doing?” it’s this one.