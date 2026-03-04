New Zealand / South Africa

Bish bash Bosch: South Africa deserved to be dispatched by Finn Allen for giving people the wrong jobs

Bosch is a simply terrible name for a T20 bowler. It does nothing but invite unflattering commentary exclamations. Today, in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, South Africa’s Corbin suffered an over that began 6, 4, 4, 4, 4… BOSH!

Finn Allen was the batter responsible and he actually improved on this sequence later on when he jansenned gangly left-armer Marco for 4, 4, 6, 6 and 4, before sadly running out of cricket match in which to inflict further damage.

Janssen himself had neeshammed, fergusonned, henried and ravindrad a bunch of sixes when he’d batted, but while the match finished 10-10 on ‘maximums’, New Zealand easily won the four-hitting competition 19-9.

New Zealand are scheduled to lose the final to India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. But you never know. There’s another semi-final before that, for one thing. Not everything in life pans out how it’s supposed to.

