People are getting really bloody lazy with their DRS hand signals and we’re not having it

This is maybe not people’s top concern at the minute, but cricketers are getting really half-arsed with their decision review system (DRS) hand signals these days.
When a batsman or captain disagrees with an on-field umpire’s decision, they are now permitted to question their authoritah.
To signal that they wish for the decision to be reviewed by the third umpire, they are obliged to do a sort of punching-your-forearm move. This forms a kind of T-shape which maybe stands for ‘third umpire’ or maybe doesn’t. (We neither know nor care.)
Everyone does this signal slightly differently, but ideally you do it so that people have at least half an idea that you’re signalling for a review. That’s kind of the point.
At one end of the scale, we have a (possibly false) memory of Michael Clarke doing it with a real over-the-top flourish on one occasion; dropping to one knee and delivering a huge slow-motion upper-cut to form the required shape.
At the opposite end of the scale, we have the image at the top of the page which we’re pretty sure is Dom Bess questioning an LBW. (Sorry email readers, you’ll have to click through to the website.)
We say ‘pretty sure’ because honestly, what is that? You’re thinking we’ve got our screenshot wrong and we’ve captured the moment where he’s still thinking about it – but it isn’t.
What happened was Bess made a “should I or shouldn’t I?” face and hovered his hand in a way like maybe it was about to do something.
Then, apparently satisfied that everyone’s gaze was trained on him in expectation of either a ‘please can I review that’ hand signal or not, he just sort of flopped his hand onto the end of his bat to ask for the review.
The decision stood and Bess was out and he completely deserved to be if only for the pathetic hand signal.
Postscipt: This is the second time we’ve written about Dom Bess in the last month. The other time was his terrible five-for against Sri Lanka. If you’ve read these two pieces, you probably think we hate Dom Bess, so can we please just say this is absolutely not the case. We like him very much.
20 comments
Probably the only time I’ll be able to say this but I’m 100% on the side of (possibly false) Michael Clarke here, and if anything he could’ve egged it even further over by holding the pose head bowed until the verdict arrived.
Think he pretty much did.
But then he ruined it by smirking about how hilarious he was being.
Ugh. Well, at least that clears up the “possibly false” question – it was definitely him.
Did you see the press backboard fall on the back of Bess’ head?
With the way the clip was captioned and spread about by broadcasters on social media I was expecting it to show hm giggling at the silliness, but he looked genuinely furious.
Yes. Livid.
‘You have no authority here, Anil Chaudhary. No authority whatsoever.’
It appears that somebody else is doing cryptic cricket crosswords, as just retweeted by George Dobell.
I can’t make head or tail of them.
https://twitter.com/TRLawMediation/status/1358900330776387591?s=20
https://twitter.com/TRLawMediation/status/1358341404011937792?s=20
https://twitter.com/TRLawMediation/status/1357829857078628353?s=20
I can’t
Test cricket!!!
Test Cricket has been on fire in 2021. More of this sort of thing!!
This might be over before I go to sleep at this rate.
Daisy woke up at about 5:10 this morning. Here is a verbatim transcript of the conversation.
DAISY: What’s happening?
GED: Three wickets already. Jimmy has just castled Gill & Rahane.
DAISY: So who’s batting?
GED: Kohli & Pant.
DAISY: POHLI & KANT!
As Sparks put it so eloquently in Hasta Manana Monsieur: You mentioned Kant & I was shocked. You know, where I come from none of the girls have such foul tongues.
A common chess joke when someone employs the Caro-Kann defense and loses is “Caro-Kant”.
…as the active pawn said to the bishop.
There we are then. I can finally sleep.
But can you spake?
Ability to spake and sleep in short supply.
At least until Friday, when it starts all over again. Stupid back-to-back Tests.
Saturday, if you can wait that long.
Talking of chess pieces (see Deep Cower’s comment above), what’s with all this knight obsession on the Channel Four broadcast?
Sir Alastair this and Sir Andrew that – it all comes across as a bit excessive and pompous. Daisy objects.
Plus Nick on commentary.