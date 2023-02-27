Playing Australia? Try all things and achieve what you can

< 1 minute read

“We know that we’re being hunted,” says Australia’s Beth Mooney. Yeah, in much the same way that Moby Dick was being hunted. The harpoon that can kill this white whale is yet to be forged.

After the 2023 T20 World Cup, the seas of cricket are again littered with the splintered remains of whaleboats.

“We’ve seen in this tournament there are teams around the world getting better and better as the years go on,” said Mooney. This was shortly after she’s made 74 not out off 53 balls to set South Africa about as big a target as they’ve ever successfully chased. Also – small point – but South Africa have never actually won a T20I against Australia.

“You guys are very annoying,” was South Africa captain Sune Luus’ take afterwards, which was a joke, but also kinda true.

“Just don’t turn up – it’s too hard, don’t bother,” advised Mooney, which was also a joke, amd also kinda true.

“We don’t get tired of it,” she added about winning world cups. This wasn’t a joke.

