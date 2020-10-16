Sim Series: 90s XI v Now XI

We’re going to play another Sim Series. The last few were a bit Ashes-centric so this time we’re going to pit a World 90s XI against a World Now XI.

If you don’t about Sim Series, this is how it works: we pick two fantasy teams based on some flimsy premise or other and then we pit them against each other using the ‘All-Time Greats’ mode in long-running cricket management game, Cricket Captain.

A brief history of Sim Series

We started off by playing two Tests between Sri Lanka and England to fill in for the real-life ones that were postponed because of this whole thing that’s been going on this year.

After that, we played “the 1990s-est Ashes” and then, because England lost, we played a rematch Down Under.

That second match also went very badly, so in no way learning from our mistakes we then picked our favourite England team of all-time and put them up against our least-favourite Australia team of all-time in The Evil v Good Test.

This time around we’re going to try and distance ourself from proceedings a little. Rather than England v Australia, we’re instead going to pit two different eras against each other.

We do have some team selection questions to ask you though. Not to do with individual players – we’re not up to that bit yet. The issue is to do with qualification criteria.

Question 1: Which players are 90s cricketers?

This one is actually somewhat rhetorical because we think we have an answer we’re happy with.

Our answer is: anyone who was big in the 90s.

That is to say that you’re still eligible for the 90s team even if you had more success in the decade afterwards provided you were still one of the big players during the qualification decade.

A quick example: Jacques Kallis played 101 of his Tests in the 2000s, but he also played 32 in the 90s and was probably the best all-rounder during that period.

Happy with that? Hope so because Question 2 is a stinker.

Question 2: What is now?

Yeah, we know. Quite the poser, isn’t it?

Obviously now is… now… but what period do we take into account when we’re trying to name the World XI that is currently the best?

Firstly, hardly anyone’s been playing Test cricket this year. Secondly, even if you base it on 2019, that’s quite a narrow window.

We’re probably going to say that selection should be based on players’ overall records at this point in time, with minimal regard paid to any recent up- or downturn.

That probably cants things against the youngsters, but frankly they deserve it for being young so let’s not lose any sleep over that.

Please lodge your suggestions/complaints in the comments section and we will almost certainly ignore them before later concluding that yes, actually, maybe they did make sense with hindsight.

If you want to add the following important dates to your calendars, please do: we’ll be naming our two teams once we’ve picked them and then we’ll play the match at some point after that.