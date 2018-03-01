The UAE briefly looked like they were going to beat the West Indies (and other stories) – mop-up of the day

It’s only a warm-up match, but it seems that like much of western Europe, the West Indies still have plenty of warming to do. They’re so cold that you wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they’ve suffered a burst pipe or two once they actually thaw.

They were bowled out for 115 by the mighty UAE today. Their path to World Cup qualification is covered with ice.

Update: After we risked deploying a headline implying they were likely to lose, the West Indies won by 32 runs. Of course they did.

England Lions don’t look smart

Apparently lions are the only big cats that can learn by watching others. We saw a thing the other day where they asked one lion to learn about opening a door towards herself to get some food. It took her a bit of time, but when they gave an onlooker lion a go at the same challenge, she immediately aced it.

England Lions should maybe spend more time watching each other bat. (Either that or less time because they’re only learning what not to do. We’re not sure.) They’re about to lose a long format series (they’re not Tests) to West Indies A.

It’s going to be 3-0; a 3-0 defeat to the guys who aren’t good enough to lose to the UAE.

Australia are playing South Africa

You’ll probably already know a more recent score than the one at the time of writing and you may have something to say in the comments section.

To be honest, we only mention this in a bid to prevent at least one “in other news…” despite knowing full well that stating this ambition explicitly is only likely to draw a greater number of such things.