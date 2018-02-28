England are back to loving 50-over cricket again

In the wake of their victory in the second one-day international against New Zealand, England have forgotten about Test cricket again and are back talking about the 50-over World Cup.

Having officially changed policy after the first match, they’ve now officially changed back again.

Ben Stokes or someone may or may not have said: “Really, for the foreseeable future, it’s all about 50-over cricket for us, building up to that 2019 World Cup on home soil.

“There’s a lot of international cricket, and so we have to prioritise. Today we prioritised 50-over cricket and I can see us doing that quite consistently going forwards as individuals, as a unit, as a group and as a team.”