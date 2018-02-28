England are back to loving 50-over cricket again

Stokes and Buttler (via Sky Sports)

In the wake of their victory in the second one-day international against New Zealand, England have forgotten about Test cricket again and are back talking about the 50-over World Cup.

Having officially changed policy after the first match, they’ve now officially changed back again.

Ben Stokes or someone may or may not have said: “Really, for the foreseeable future, it’s all about 50-over cricket for us, building up to that 2019 World Cup on home soil.

“There’s a lot of international cricket, and so we have to prioritise. Today we prioritised 50-over cricket and I can see us doing that quite consistently going forwards as individuals, as a unit, as a group and as a team.”

Share this article...Email this to someoneTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Similar deliveries:

  1. England cricketers playing football
  2. England revert to talking about the importance of preserving Test cricket as “the pinnacle of the sport”
  3. England again fail to make 400 as old-fashioned approach to one-day cricket continues to hold them back
  4. Somehow Afghanistan have qualified for the World T20
  5. Somewhere on a news stand in Mumbai

February 28, 2018 / / 2 appeals

England cricket news, New Zealand

Previous post
Reece Topley postpones overuse injury for a year

*** Asterisk-powered reminder that you can and should sign up to receive our email ***

2 Appeals

  1. Jayne with a Y

    February 28, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Shit. Also, can we crowdfund a running between the wickets coach for the Blackcaps?

    Reply
  2. Ged

    February 28, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    This isn’t merely milking a joke, KC.

    This is now a veritable “builders” of a joke – milk and five sugars.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

About us

What we mostly seem to write about

Archives

Cricket history

T-shirts

t_shirt_ad.jpg

Regulars

Photographs on this site by Sarah Ansell

sarah_ansell.jpeg

Books

Games

© 2018 King Cricket

Theme by Anders NorenUp ↑