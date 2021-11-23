Brad Haddin’s finest moment as a cricketer

Pad Haddin. Brad Paddin. Pad Had-a-Ball-In. There may or may not be a joke in there, but even if there is, there’s one thing we can be sure of: it is not a good one.
We refer, of course, to one of the great moments of the 2009 Ashes. One of the great moments in cricket. The moment when the ball lodged in the top of Brad Haddin’s pads and he skittered around for a few seconds dodging England fielders.
This and more features in the latest episode of the Ridiculous Ashes, which you can find here.
One comment
This was a very disappointing test match for England in terms of ridiculous Ashes performance. I don’t think England’s ridiculousness at Lord’s had been that poor in my lifetime (or even living memory) until that match.
It was also a poor performance on my own part – Daisy and I only showed our faces at Lord’s on the fifth day of that match., as reported on this very site: https://www.kingcricket.co.uk/england-v-australia-day-five-at-lord%E2%80%99s-match-report/2009/08/06/
At least Daisy and I got to see Freddie’s ridiculous posturing on Day Five, although frankly I think it is understandable for a player to become emotional at the thought of being listed on both the batting and bowling Lord’s honours boards. At the time he became only the fourth England player (seventh player in total) to achieve that double-honour – the first since Botham.
Daisy’s comment at the time on the Freddie posturing, “it obviously IS time for him to go now”.