Brad Haddin’s finest moment as a cricketer

Pad Haddin. Brad Paddin. Pad Had-a-Ball-In. There may or may not be a joke in there, but even if there is, there’s one thing we can be sure of: it is not a good one.

We refer, of course, to one of the great moments of the 2009 Ashes. One of the great moments in cricket. The moment when the ball lodged in the top of Brad Haddin’s pads and he skittered around for a few seconds dodging England fielders.

Sneak preview of one of the nominations in the next episode. Subscribe to the Ridiculous Ashes at your podcast supplier of choice to get the episode the instant it drops. https://t.co/7ntJr0PEfu pic.twitter.com/XvC2uSHdzw — The Ridiculous Ashes Podcast (@RidiculousAshes) November 21, 2021

This and more features in the latest episode of the Ridiculous Ashes, which you can find here.