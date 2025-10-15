Charlie Dean valiantly and innovatively forces Pakistan to use fielders

2 minute read

For a while there, it looked like two of the three main cricket disciplines were going to be enough for Pakistan.

Tammy Beaumont got bowled, Amy Jones got bowled and Nat Sciver-Brunt got bowled.

At this point, Heather Knight called on all her years of experience and came up with the idea of sticking her leg in the way.

She was out lbw.

Then Emma Lamb was bowled before Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey were both out lbw.

At this point, it rained for a bit and after a delay, England forced Pakistan to do something they really did not want to do. Charlie Dean in particular, forced them to field.

She and Em Arlott turned 78-7 into 125-7, at which point Pakistan brought on a substitute fielder, Syeda Aroob Shah, to run Arlott out.

Positively delirious at having opened up a whole new world of fielder-assisted wicket-taking possibilities, Omaima Sohail then took a catch to dismiss Dean.

After a little bit of Pakistan batting, it rained again.