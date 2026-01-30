Exclusive: Rob Key fails to attain even second billing to Nasser Hussain at a restaurant – a new career low

2 minute read

Rob Key hasn’t been having a dynamite time of late and it just got worse. King Cricket reader Paul writes…

As a long time reader, I’m aware you are a huge supporter of Rob Key and his contribution to cricket, so I thought it wise to bring to your attention a low point in his career that may have been overlooked by the media who have since been distracted by irrelevant events in Perth, Brisbane and Noosa.

As the self proclaimed talisman of my side (something that is apparently heavily disputed by my peers), I took it upon myself to organise the annual team awards night. As expected, it was a stellar night in the ICC’s calendar and included the most high quality trophies available for under £4.99 that are sure to be treasured by the winners for years to come.

Understandably the team was distracted by the razzle dazzle that accompanies an amateur cricket team’s awards night, but in the build up I spotted what I can only assume is a calculated snub (and attempt to besmirch Rob Key’s name before a ball had been bowled in the Ashes) by one of Manchester’s most popular dining spots.

In the process of organising the event and deciding on the venue I frantically searched for the contact number to book a table. In doing so I stumbled upon numerous sporting heroes who had enjoyed a pleasant evening at the establishment. Bolstered by the knowledge that Stephen Hendry, of snooker notoriety, had given the food a big thumbs up, I hurriedly dialled the reservations number.

Safe in the knowledge I had achieved my one aim of providing food for the end of season bash I looked again at the hall of fame and saw a photo proudly showcasing Nasser Hussain’s endorsement of their food. Rob Key’s cherub-like face was on the periphery looking like the new boyfriend/girlfriend at a family event who isn’t sure if they should be in the group photo or not.

Rightly or wrongly, the restaurant decided Rob Key was so insignificant it wasn’t worth typing the six letters of his name alongside Nasser’s.

Even before England’s capitulation in Australia, the restaurant had the foresight to distance itself from the Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket. History will tell us if it was the right decision.