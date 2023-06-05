Ireland now and then and maybe again

3 minute read

When England first played Ireland in a Test match four years ago, we had visions of it becoming an annual fixture with a slowly developing history. We’ve followed England cricket long enough to know there was pretty much zero chance that would happen, but the prospect has only seemed more remote during this second Test match between the two nations.

You know that thing people do where they take a photo a day – usually of themselves – and then play them all sequentially, like stop motion animation, so that you can see how they gradually changed over time. You only get good footage if you take snapshots often enough. Anything more than incremental change ruins the effect.

Four years ago, Ireland were a (relatively) new Test nation. England beat them, but there was enough there that it was intriguing to ponder how they might develop with more Tests and more experience.

More than three and a half years later, Ireland had played zero more Test matches and three quick fixtures against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in April hasn’t quite brought them up to speed.

As for first-class cricket, that began in Ireland in 2017 and ended in 2019. They haven’t been able to afford to bring it back since Covid.

Compounding this is the bizarre situation in county cricket where Ireland players have been reclassified as “overseas” and largely spurned as a result. They’d previously counted as locals, but since 2020, players like Tim Murtagh, who was born and raised in London, have basically had to choose between playing for Ireland or their county.

Paul Stirling questioned the ruling a few years back, but quite understandably didn’t go so far as to sink a load of his own money into challenging it legally.

“It is an ECB rule and I can understand it,” he told The Telegraph. “Cricket Ireland have Test status and if you want to play Test cricket for Ireland then why should the ECB let someone play in their local tournaments if they are not looking to play for England?”

Why? We can think of a couple of reasons.

At the most basic level, we’ll refer you to the final day of the recently completed Giro d’Italia where Geraint Thomas – second overall – helped former (emphasis on former) teammate Mark Cavendish to the stage win in the closing kilometres.

Explaining his reasoning for giving someone who is not on his team a bit of a leg up, Thomas explained: “I was just there and I saw they only had Luis León with him and I thought, ‘Help a brother out’.”

Just: ‘Here’s someone I have a relationship with who I could help out a little at no enormous personal cost. Why not?’

Why not? Against a backdrop of no Test matches and no first-class cricket, are England worried that with even a smidgeon of assistance Ireland will surpass them? Or are they worried that a smattering of Ireland players might add a bit more depth and quality to the County Championship?

The second reason for the ECB to let someone play in their local tournaments, even if they aren’t looking to play for England boils down to ‘why’ rather than ‘why not?’.

Have we not hit a point with Test cricket where the teams with greater means need to actively assist those with less? Has that not in fact been the scenario right from day one? Is this not just basic holistic maintenance of what they used to call the ‘pinnacle’ format? (Although it’s conspicuous that no one actually dares use that term any more.)

So no annual fixture. No growing local rivalry via a traditional season-opener. Instead a second snapshot, four years removed from the last one, and with a vague plan to maybe take a third another four years hence.

The week in review: England beat Ireland and their bid to “win” Test cricket through being last man standing is also going pretty well.

